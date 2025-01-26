Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis January 26 - February 1 Dec 29 -Jan 8 - 1

This week, trolls, Shakespearean villains, and beaded visual abstractions invite us to ponder, and songwriting workshops and artist listening sessions invite us to connect. Discover your nearest and newest arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

The Grace of Grace Memphis Artist Listening Session Stax Music Academy 25th Anniversary Kickoff - Songwriting Workshop with David Porter & Brandon Lewis Johnathan Payne - Regenesis Trolls - Save the Humans

The Grace of Grace

Tennessee Shakespeare Company Founder Dan McCleary has created a riveting production exploring Shakespeare’s men of deformity, abuse, honor, and prejudice, many of whom McCleary has played on stage over 35 years. In a life buffeted by familial loss, religious persecution, censorship, plagues, political upheaval, social violence, and a dark lady, William Shakespeare perhaps felt compelled to create these fully-human “villains.” Why do we still revere them, and what makes them archetypal?

Tabor Stage - Tennessee Shakespeare Company | January 25 – February 9

Memphis Artist Listening Session

Join The City of Memphis Office of Creative & Cultural Economy for the second Artist Listening Session to discuss Market and Demand! In addition to networking with other creators from across the city, artists are invited to participate in a facilitated conversation with Director DeMarcus Suggs.

Memphis Listening Lab | January 27, 5:00 - 7:00pm

Stax Music Academy 25th Anniversary Kickoff: Songwriting Workshop with David Porter & Brandon Lewis

Join Stax Music Academy, who celebrates 25 years in 2025, for a songwriting and music business workshop led by Stax Records legend David Porter and R&B artist and music executive Brandon Lewis. Discover the principles of songwriting and gain behind-the-scenes insights into the music industry from the best in the industry.

Stax Music Academy | January 27, 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Johnathan Payne: Regenesis

An alum of Rhodes College now based in New York, Johnathan Payne works at the intersection of drawing, collage, embroidery, beadwork, and painting. Now on view at Rhodes, experience a suite of varied but connected abstractions that evoke sacred geometry, textile histories, and utopian aesthetics.

Clough Hanson Gallery | On view January 31 through March 27

Trolls: Save the Humans

Here they come! At the great “Trolliefolkyfest” at Memphis Botanic Garden, six young trolls have arrived to help save the humans by rediscovering nature and teaching us how to live in harmony with the earth. Lean into the lore that this larger-than-life fairytale brings to the Garden as art, nature, and messages of sustainability intertwine in this unique outdoor exhibition.

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view February 1 through May 21