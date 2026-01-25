Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis January 25-31 January 25 - 31 - 1

This week, take in the sounds of musical artists in the community, view the works of Black artists in America, and watch the power of performance on stage, from comedic acting to riveting chamber music. Find even more local arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Black Artists in America: From the Bicentennial to September 11

The final installment of the Dixon’s Black Artists in America series will kick off the museum’s 50th Anniversary year, exploring the dynamic coexistence and interplay of artistic styles and viewpoints within African American art during the last quarter of the twentieth century. Curated by Dr. Earnestine Jenkins, professor of Art History at the University of Memphis, the exhibition includes more than fifty paintings, sculptures, and works on paper drawn from public and private collections across the country.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through March 29

Always a Bridesmaid

In this comedic romp by Theatre Memphis, follow four friends who have sworn to keep a Senior Prom night promise to be in each other’s weddings. Fast forward thirty years later, where the characters remain determined to honor that vow—no matter how far they have to go!

Next Stage | On view through February 8

On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta

GPAC and Iris Collective present concerts of iconic chamber music works in an intimate, cabaret-style setting on the stage in the Highland Capital Performance Hall. Violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta gives his Iris debut with a personal and collaborative program that connects masterworks of the past with the music of our time.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | January 29, 7:00 - 8:00pm

Listening Event: 100 Limousines (Detroit)

Join the Memphis Listening Lab for an immersive listening event featuring 100 Limousines from Detroit. Come hear the project as it was meant to be heard and experience their music through a high-fidelity system built for deep listening, connection, and community.

Memphis Listening Lab | January 30, 6:00 - 7:30pm