Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Storytelling through a paintbrush, sculpture, comedy, and theatre will challenge your imagination this week! Plus, don’t miss an artistic celebration of Lunar New Year for the whole family. Discover your nearest and newest arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Master Metalsmith: Preston Jackson | A Hidden Culture

In 2020, Black Art in America called Master Metalsmith Preston Jackson “One of the Greatest Black Artists of Our Time.” View his works now at the Metal Museum, where Jackson “reveals history that has been buried, forgotten, or deemed unimportant by society” through sixteen freestanding sculptures in cast bronze and four paintings that give voice to perspectives previously overlooked by history books.

Metal Museum | On view through January 26

Spirit of ‘74, Fire and Water: New Works by Mary Hills Baker Powell and Katie Dann

Spirit of ‘74, Fire and Water unites two St. Mary’s Episcopal School Class of ’74 alumna Mary Hills Baker Powell and Katie Dann for an exhibition in the Levy Gallery of the Buckman Arts Center on St. Mary’s campus.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | On view

Lunar New Year Celebration 2025

Enjoy a day packed with thrilling performances and hands-on arts experiences for all ages, delicious authentic cuisine, and so much more in celebration of Lunar New Year. The lineup includes dance groups, art-making, and three live music sets.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | January 25, 10:00am - 1:00pm

STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT: The Dukes of Funnytown!

Steve Martin and Martin Short take the stage as two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Experience a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience.

Orpheum Theatre | January 25, 8:00 - 10:00pm

Black Odyssey

Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley blends classic mythology, African American history, and modern theatricality to create the poetic black odyssey. This vibrant reimagining of the Odysseus saga is set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family.

Hattiloo Theatre | January 24 - February 16