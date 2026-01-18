Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis January 18-24 January 18 - 24 - 1

Take the stage this week! Musical and theatrical productions will grace performing arts venues from Germantown to Bartlett, East Memphis to Downtown. Find even more local arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

The Outsiders

Witness the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, on stage at the Orpheum Theatre. The Outsiders, an adaptation of S. E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, is a story of friendship, family, belonging, and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Orpheum Theatre | January 20 - 25, 7:30 - 10:00pm

The Klezmatics

Formed in 1986, the Grammy award-winning Klezmatics meld traditional Eastern European Jewish dance tunes with contemporary musical trends to forge a unique, hybrid sound. The pioneering ensemble continues to evolve, reimagining and expanding the genre’s boundaries.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | January 22, 7:00 - 8:30pm

The Barber of Seville

Opera’s most beloved comedy returns in all its joy and madness. Produced by Opera Memphis, the performance invites audiences to join Figaro, Figaro, Figaro as he cuts through schemes and sniffs out secrets in pursuit of an ending that is joyful, romantic, and (in his case) lucrative!

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | January 23, 7:30 - 10:00pm

Don Was & the Pan Detroit Ensemble

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Blues for Allah, the legendary album by the Grateful Dead. Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble will play the album in its entirety to celebrate its profound influence for the past half of a century. Music has always loomed large in the life of Don Was, who has enjoyed a multi-faceted career as a musician, record producer, music director, film composer, documentary filmmaker, and radio host.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | January 23, 8:00 - 9:30pm

Wendy Moten

This newest inductee to the Memphis Music Hall of Fame has garnered national attention with her powerhouse vocals and incredible range on Season 21 of The Voice, where she placed second. Welcome Wendy Moten back home and see why Blake Shelton called her “maybe the best singer that I’ve ever just sat and listened to.”

Bartlett Performing Arts Center | January 24, 7:30 - 9:30pm