Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

2022 is still new, and so are the shows and events listed below! Embrace the arts around you and catch a performance this week for a fun time. If you’re interested in more events, find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Image courtesy Watkins Family Hours / ArtsMemphis

Enjoy a balance of both old and new music in the kickoff of Buckman’s 2022 event season. During the pandemic, the Watkins Family Hour has spent their time tapping into the potential of what type of music they could create. You won't want to miss the new dynamic of this brother-sister duo.

Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

January 18

× Expand Image courtesy Crosstown Arts / ArtsMemphis

Experience a performance from one of Memphis’s own, Raneeem Imam. Since graduating from Rhodes College, she has created new music and recently released her first EP, which you can hear live as well as older favorites.

Crosstown Arts

January 20

× Expand Image courtesy Tennessee Shakespeare Company / ArtsMemphis

Head over to the Tabor Stage for a special social hour of curated readings, scenes, discussions exploring Southern authors, and a light cocktail or two. This part of the series features the works of Thomas Lanier Williams III of Mississippi and how the South impacted his work.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

January 21 - 23

× Expand Image courtesy Hattiloo Theatre / ArtsMemphis

What if one of the greatest civil rights leaders was informed of what awaited? This reimagination of events the night before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. makes for a gripping story where King is forced to confront his destiny.

Hattiloo Theatre

January 21 - February 13

× Expand Image courtesy of May We All: The Musical / ArtsMemphis

Join Florida Georgia Line in their new country musicals world premiere. Watch as a new country singer from a small town comes home after a rocky start in Nashville only to find more success in her roots. The musical includes country hits like Can’t Go back, Achy Breaky Heart, Thank God, I’m a Country Boy, and Jolene.