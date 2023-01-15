Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, celebrate King Day with free museum admission and all-day performances, meander through three new exhibits, and see the latest production at Playhouse on the Square. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Jeanne Seagle: Of This Place

Immerse yourself in Jeanne Seagle's latest work that reflects the significant time observing the landscape. Her perceptive drawings use remarkable precision with a delicate, photorealistic application. These large-scale sceneries are depicted from photographs taken during camping trips, illustrating the wildness of the Mid-South.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | Sunday, January 15 - April 9

King Day: An All-Day Celebration

King Day will kick off downtown with free admission to the museum, a new exhibition with photography by award-winning Black photographer Cornell Watson, a blood drive, and a food drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank. There will also be performances by several local artists and groups, including the Stax Music Academy Satellite Band.

The National Civil Rights Museum | Monday, January 16

Opening Reception: Shared Spaces: Works by Rob Gonzo and Collabs with the Late George Hunt

In the lobby of the Buckman Arts Center is the Levy Gallery which features some of the Mid-South's most talented artists. See the latest exhibit opening, featuring works from Rob Gonzo and collaborations with the late George Hunt. The gallery is open to the public, free of charge for those who wish to peruse the collection through March 6.

Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center | Friday, January 20

Mid-South Scholastic Art Awards

See winning works in various media by our area's best student artists. This exhibit features more than a hundred works of art from this prestigious, competitive, and rewarding competition—the Mid-South Scholastic Art Awards. See what entries succeeded in categories like painting, drawing, mixed media, photography, sculpture, graphic design, film, fashion, and more.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Friday, January 20 - February 19

The Scottsboro Boys

This production retells the landmark trial of nine falsely accused black teenagers, a case that eventually gave rise to the Civil Rights Museum. The vaudeville-styler variety show is the exciting final collaboration of musicians John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Playhouse on the Square | Friday, January 20 - February 19