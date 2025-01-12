Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis January 12-18

Reemerge from a snow-filled weekend with every artistic sense! Take in the sounds and sights of our community’s musical, film, and visual works. Discover your nearest and newest arts experiences this season at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Mahogany Chamber Music Series - Hope InReach Productions Film Festival Two Sides of the Same Coin - New Works by Sheryl Hibbs The Sporkful Podcast Live with Dan Pashman Memphis Symphony Orchestra - American Maestro with Bernstein West Side Story

Mahogany Chamber Music Series: Hope

Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s concept of “beloved community” and how we face difficulties, heal, and push forward toward the vision of a brighter day, five musicians will perform works by Margaret Bonds, Jake Haggie, Joseph Joubert and two world premieres commissioned by conductor Dr. Armand Hall.

Crosstown Theater | January 12, 2:30pm - 5:00pm

InReach Productions Film Festival

Platforming the new generation of independent filmmakers, experience short films in theater created by impassioned filmmakers who bring fun and powerful stories to the screen.

Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill & MXT | January 14, 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Two Sides of the Same Coin: new works by Sheryl Hibbs

The opening reception in the Lois Estes Ruleman Gallery of Art at Church Health will feature Sheryl Hibbs, who characterizes her painting as more than rendering a subject or conveying feeling, but rather a spiritual connection.

Lois Ruleman Gallery at Church Health | On view through February 28, Monday - Friday, 8:00am - 5:00pm

The Sporkful Podcast Live with Dan Pashman

The country’s number one food podcast will be making its Memphis debut live on the Buckman stage with James Beard and Webby Award-winning host Dan Pashman for a special taping that “is not for foodies, it's for eaters.”

Buckman Performing Arts Center | January 16, 7:00 - 8:30pm

Memphis Symphony Orchestra: American Maestro with Bernstein West Side Story

The American Maestro with Bernstein West Side Story, a performance by the oldest orchestral ensemble in Memphis, hits the stage with beloved music that will fill the audience with nostalgia and enjoyment.

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | January 18, 7:30 - 10:00pm