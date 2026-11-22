× Expand ARTSmemphis

Show-stopping performances take shape this week in theatres across Memphis—and even in pop-up form at a restaurant! Find even more arts experiences for all ages and zip codes at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Byhalia, Mississippi Voices of the South's As I Lay Dying The Night Shift Before Christmas Memphis Jazz Workshop Brunch at The Majestic Grille The Official Tribute to Bobby Womack - Players Ball 2026 HOME ALONE IN CONCERT

Presented by Theatre Memphis, the provocative and pensive on-stage drama Byhalia, Mississippi is a powerful, deeply human exploration of the intersections of race, class, and forgiveness in the modern South.

Theatre Memphis • November 11–22

William Faulkner's tragicomic Southern Gothic masterpiece about a poor rural family's arduous nine-day journey by wagon comes to live on stage for its final weekend.

TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church • Now through November 22

A fun and unconventional adult comedy follows Texas burger chain employee Margot’s journey as she confronts her inner Scrooge, parodying the classic Charles Dickens story with visiting spirits that remind her of the true meaning of Christmas.

Circuit Playhouse • Now through December 20

Students & alumni of the legendary Memphis Jazz Workshop will perform the final Saturday & Sunday of each month during brunch at The Majestic Grille, a Main Street gem in Downtown Memphis.

The Majestic Grille • November 28–29, 12:30–2:30pm

A one-night-only event brings two Memphis performers to the stage for a live celebration of one of soul and R&B’s most distinctive voices. Starring Memphis soul artist Stacey Merino, who toured with Bobby Womack for 25 years, with special guest Courtney Little, the performance draws from Womack’s unmistakable catalog.

Cannon Center for Performing Arts • November 28, 8–11pm

This beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. This collaboration with Orpheum Theatre Group ushers in holiday fun for the entire family.

Orpheum Theatre • November 28, 1–3pm & 6:30–8:30pm