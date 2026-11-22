ARTSmemphis
Show-stopping performances take shape this week in theatres across Memphis—and even in pop-up form at a restaurant! Find even more arts experiences for all ages and zip codes at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.
Byhalia, Mississippi
Voices of the South's As I Lay Dying
The Night Shift Before Christmas
Memphis Jazz Workshop Brunch at The Majestic Grille
The Official Tribute to Bobby Womack - Players Ball 2026
HOME ALONE IN CONCERT
Byhalia, Mississippi
Presented by Theatre Memphis, the provocative and pensive on-stage drama Byhalia, Mississippi is a powerful, deeply human exploration of the intersections of race, class, and forgiveness in the modern South.
Theatre Memphis • November 11–22
Voices of the South’s As I Lay Dying
William Faulkner's tragicomic Southern Gothic masterpiece about a poor rural family's arduous nine-day journey by wagon comes to live on stage for its final weekend.
TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church • Now through November 22
The Night Shift Before Christmas
A fun and unconventional adult comedy follows Texas burger chain employee Margot’s journey as she confronts her inner Scrooge, parodying the classic Charles Dickens story with visiting spirits that remind her of the true meaning of Christmas.
Circuit Playhouse • Now through December 20
Memphis Jazz Workshop Brunch at The Majestic Grille
Students & alumni of the legendary Memphis Jazz Workshop will perform the final Saturday & Sunday of each month during brunch at The Majestic Grille, a Main Street gem in Downtown Memphis.
The Majestic Grille • November 28–29, 12:30–2:30pm
The Official Tribute to Bobby Womack: Players Ball 2026
A one-night-only event brings two Memphis performers to the stage for a live celebration of one of soul and R&B’s most distinctive voices. Starring Memphis soul artist Stacey Merino, who toured with Bobby Womack for 25 years, with special guest Courtney Little, the performance draws from Womack’s unmistakable catalog.
Cannon Center for Performing Arts • November 28, 8–11pm
Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s HOME ALONE IN CONCERT
This beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. This collaboration with Orpheum Theatre Group ushers in holiday fun for the entire family.
Orpheum Theatre • November 28, 1–3pm & 6:30–8:30pm