Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis

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This week, enjoy an after-hours museum or music experience, and get a taste of the holidays with Memphis’ spin on the Nutcracker! Discover even more concerts, workshops, and community events on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Made to Serve - A Metalsmithing Workshop for the Dinner Table Jazz Jam Session - Hosted by the Alex Upton Quartet Open Late Continuum I ART - Iris Collective Fellows in Concert NutRemix

Learn how to craft three beautiful and functional metal items for your holiday table, sure to wow any dinner guests. From a small bowl and spoon set perfect for fancy salts and herbs, to a herb stripper made from thick sheet metal and a cocktail pick set forged from round wire, these creations also make great housewarming and hostess gifts for the holidays.

Memphis Botanic Garden • November 15, 9am – 4:30pm

Join a monthly, interactive music session hosted by the Alex Upton Quartet in the Green Room. Alex Upton is a Memphis-based saxophonist, composer, and educator with a deep passion for musicians both old and new. November’s tunes list are sure to delight, from “This I Dig of You” to “Someday My Prince Will Come.”

Crosstown Arts Green Room • November 17, 7:30pm – 10pm

Every Third Thursday, Dixon Gallery and Gardens is open late. Come explore the galleries and grounds after hours to get inspired and connect with fellow patrons.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens • November 19, 5 – 8pm

The University of Memphis Department of Theatre & Dance presents ​​Continuum, an evening-length dance work showcasing the remarkable talents of faculty choreographers, guest artists, and student performers. The performance investigates the idea that time is the fabric where events occur with gravity, delivered through a tapestry of movement and perspectives.

University of Memphis Mainstage • November 20 – 22

Experience the vibrant spirit of Latin America through an intimate evening of piano trio chamber music filled with rhythm, passion and beauty. From lively dances and expressive melodies to the unmistakable energy of tango, Iris Collective intimately explores the many moods of Latin American music.

Crosstown Arts Green Room • November 20, 7:30 – 9:30pm

New Ballet's NutRemix™ 2026 brings an electrifying, family-friendly holiday tradition back to the Germantown Performing Arts Center. Inspired by Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker and set on Memphis' iconic Beale Street, this supercharged production by New Ballet with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Memphis Jazz Workshop brings together hip-hop, Memphis Jookin, flamenco, and West African dance and drumming.

GPAC • November 21–22