Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis

× Expand ARTSmemphis

Plan for an encore, a soiree, a museum grand opening, and a first look inside Overton Park’s renewed greenhouse for ARTSmemphis’ Green House Party benefiting local artists and arts organizations. Discover dozens of arts experiences and events this week on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Indie Memphis Film Festival University of Memphis - Bluff City Fest The Green House Party The Great Soiree - An Orpheum Fundraiser Wolf River Arts Show Reception Sultana Grand Opening

Make plans for encore screenings of this year's Indie Memphis Film Festival slate, featuring a one-of-a-kind selection of festival circuit favorites, sharp comedies, deep-dive documentaries, moving dramas, and hometowner picks.

Malco Studio on the Square • November 9–10

Nine powerhouse ensembles take the stage for one electrifying night. Experience the future of music as student groups from the University of Memphis Popular Music Program take the stage in a genre-spanning live concert event with high-energy sets across a wide spectrum of styles, from rock anthems and pop hits, to soulful jazz, funk grooves, and genre-blending originals.

Crosstown Arts Green Room • November 10, 7 – 9:30pm

Experience an unmatched setting in the renewed Overton Park Greenhouse benefiting the arts. The evening will feature a music lineup from Music Export Memphis on the Shell on Wheels, including Raneem Imam and band, the Ambassador Access cohort, Walt Phelan Trio, and Alexis Jade, plus an art installation by Bertram Williams, live cooking experiences, and cocktails.

Overton Park • November 12, 6 – 9pm

The Orpheum Theatre Group presents a lively celebration and auction in support of arts education. Enjoy glitzy cocktails and opulent eats, explore the historic theatre, and bid to make meaningful opportunities possible for students and families throughout the community.

The Orpheum Theatre • November 13, 7 – 10pm

The Wolf River Arts Show brings together 55 professional artists from across the Mid-South for one of the Memphis area’s premier juried fine art shows and sales. Explore an exceptional collection of original artwork, meet talented artists — including 2026 Featured Artist Kay Calandruccio — and discover a one-of-a-kind piece to take home.

St. George’s Independent School • November 14, 5 – 9pm

Celebrate the opening of the new Sultana Disaster Museum in Marion, Arkansas, located just on the other side of the Mississippi River, and honor the lives, stories and legacy of those connected to America's deadliest maritime disaster.

Sultana Disaster Museum • November 14, 10am – 4pm