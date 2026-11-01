Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis

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Fall festivals continue this week, from a celebration of Japanese culture and film to metalsmithing and “the artist in everyone!” Explore more community arts experiences and offerings on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Memphis Japan Festival LOCOmotion Block Party Indie Memphis Film Festival Repair Days 2026 Million Dollar Quartet

Celebrate the history, culture, and people of Japan. The family-friendly, interactive, and hands-on experience of Japanese culture with food, entertainment, games, crafts, and more.

Memphis Botanic Garden • November 1, 9:30am – 4pm

LOCOmotion is a free community block party celebrating the artist in everyone! Located along Off the Rails Art Line—an ongoing initiative to transform a 1.5-mile decommissioned railroad line into a pedestrian trail connecting South Memphis to Downtown—LOCOmotion will feature live music by Marcella Simien & Her Lovers, kids craft workshops, and and an exhibition highlighting artwork produced by students from 2026 autumn workshops.

Off the Walls Arts • November 1, 1 – 5pm

South Main welcomes the 28th edition of the Indie Memphis Film Festival, whose mission is to bring Memphis to the world and the world to Memphis through the artistry of film, while working to radically change the landscape for those who create and those who experience the power of cinema.

The Halloran Centre & Malco Powerhouse • November 5-8

Experience the Metal Museum’s largest annual fundraiser at its new home in Overton Park! Bring your cherished metal items to the Museum and watch skilled artisans restore them with care. Whether it’s a family heirloom, treasured keepsake, or everyday object, our experts are ready to give it new life. Proceeds from Repair Days support the Museum’s vital programs, including exhibitions, our apprenticeship program, M4 on Tour, and the Forging the Future after-school program.

Metal Museum • November 5-8

Experience an electrifying jam session on stage, inspired by the legendary night of December 4, 1956! Step inside Memphis’ Sun Records studio as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins unite for the first and only time. Featuring rock-and-roll hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and "Folsom Prison Blues,” it’s a story of fame, friendship, and the music that changed the world.

Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis • Through November 7