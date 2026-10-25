Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis

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A comedic Broadway show, unplugged musical performance and listening session, and gallery exhibits await this week in Memphis. Explore more community arts experiences and offerings on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

What Remains Visible Monty Python's Spamalot Creative Aging Concert Series - “Macbeth” with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Night at the Museum MLL PRESENTS - INVISIBLE LISTENING: A Journey Through the Life & Career of Jon Hassell The Orchestra Unplugged - The Planets

The funniest musical on Broadway is making its way to Memphis! Monty Python's SPAMALOT brings beloved songs and wildly irreverent comedy to the stage, "lovingly ripped off" from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The Orpheum Theatre • October 27 – November 1

Just in time for Halloween, the professional actors of Tennessee Shakespeare Company bring to life one of the Bard’s most macabre tragedies for Creative Aging, which enriches older adults’ lives by bringing music and the arts to places seniors live and gather.

Theatre Memphis • October 28, 1:30pm – 3:00pm

The AMUM (Art Museum of the University of Memphis) will host a special afternoon of snacks and refreshments as well as interactive activities programs inspired by the museum's visual arts. AMUM serves the University and its region as a resource and laboratory for the study, interpretation, and presentation of the visual arts and the dissemination of artistic scholarly research.

Art Museum of the University of Memphis • October 29, 4pm – 6pm

Memphis Listening Lab and Ndeya present a special evening inside of Crosstown Concourse: "Invisible Listening – A Journey Through the Life & Career of Jon Hassell.” Hosted by Jared Boyd, the listening session will explore the trumpet player and composer’s renowned concept of "Fourth World" music.

Memphis Listening Lab • October 29, 6pm – 7:30pm

The Orchestra Unplugged, a partnership between the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and the Orpheum Theatre Group, explores the masterpiece that has inspired generations of audiences and countless film scores. In the intimate setting of the Halloran Centre, Robert Moody uncovers the fascinating ideas and musical storytelling that make Holst's epic The Planets out of this world.

The Halloran Center • October 30, 7:30 – 9:30pm

Marshall Arts presents “What Remains Visible,” an exhibition bringing together 56 artists from Memphis, New York, London, Los Angeles, and beyond. The exhibition marks the latest chapter of an ongoing artist-led exchange, which heads to Memphis and is collaboratively curated by Lisa Williamson and Paul Behnke (Memphis); Robert Melzmuf and Christopher Blyth (New York); Karl Bielik and Rob Hall (London); and Stephanie Sherwood, David Leapman, and Jenny Hager (Los Angeles).

Marshall Arts • October 31, 12 noon – 5pm