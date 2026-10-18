Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis

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This week, don’t miss a Dîa de Muertos parade, pop-up Shakespearean show finale, and performance of ballet works that have shaped Collage Dance’s artistic identity. Explore more arts experiences and events all over Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Love's Labor's Lost - 10th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series (Bartlett) Hot Off the Wall — Annual Art Sale Urban Bush Women Memphis Jazz Orchestra featuring Terell Stafford Collage Dance Collective presents ORIGINS Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade & Festival 2026

The finale of Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s 10th annual free series is not to be missed. The pastoral comedy by William Shakespeare, Love’s Labor’s Lost, will be performed at Davies Manor after popping up all over town!

Davies Manor Historic Site / Hillwood / October 18, 4pm – 5:30pm

Discover and purchase original works by nationally celebrated and emerging artists during the Dixon’s annual art sale, which supports the organization’s education programs. Hot Off the Wall offers a once-a-year opportunity to support artists and add something special to your collection.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens / October 20–25

For more than 40 years, Urban Bush Women has challenged audiences and expanded the boundaries of contemporary dance through powerful storytelling rooted in the experiences of Black women and the African diaspora. The internationally acclaimed Brooklyn-based company heads to Memphis for a deeply moving and socially relevant performance.

Buckman Performing Arts Center / October 23, 7pm – 8:30pm

Join Memphis Jazz Orchestra for a special one-night-only performance at Crosstown Arts with Grammy-nominated trumpeter, bandleader, and educator Terell Stafford. Hailed as one of the great players of our time, Stafford is renowned in the jazz world as an educator, performer and leader and has received countless award nominations and accolades.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / October 23, 7:30pm – 9pm

From the flowing currents of the Mississippi to moments of joy, resilience, connection, and renewal, Collage Dance’s opening program returns to its roots, featuring works that have helped shape the organization’s artistic identity. The production features Darrell Grand Moultrie’s Frankly Speaking, Joshua Manculich’s Wash, Kevin lega Jeff’s Flack, and Crystal Pite’s Four Solitudes.

Playhouse on the Square / October 23–25

In partnership with Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, Memphis Art Museum, and the Orpheum Theatre Group, the annual Día de Muertos celebration is back, bringing the colors, music, and tradition straight to the heart of Downtown along Main Street. In addition to the parade, enjoy hands-on art-making activities, live dance troupes, music and entertainment, and local vendors.

Court Square / October 24, 11am – 3pm