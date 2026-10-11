Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis

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Enjoy musical performances, a ballet anniversary season kickoff, spooky tales, and an unmatched arts festival on the river this week! Find arts experiences and events for every age on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Memphis Jazz Festival 2026 Food Truck Garden Party The Co-Lab Benefiting Music Export Memphis Memphis Sounds Soul of the City - Elmwood Obscura RiverArtsFest

The Downtown Memphis Commission’s inaugural Memphis Jazz Festival has brought together local talent, national artists, and music lovers in the heart of Memphis for a celebration of a jazz legacy while creating a new platform for the musicians and creatives shaping its future.

South Main Street / October 11, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Unwind in the gardens for an evening of food, fun, and entertainment. Groove to live music by Movie Night over dinner from a food truck lineup of 901 Eats & Treats, Mr. Casas Japanese & Mexican Food, Snowbirds, Say Cheese, Delos Chicken and Waffles, Halinka's Polish Eatery, and Rice Burner. The entire family — including dogs — is welcome.

Memphis Botanic Garden / October 14, 5pm – 8pm

An unforgettable night of collaboration benefiting Music Export Memphis is on stage for one night only — experience the Overton Park Shell stage lineup of KEER + DeeGOAT + Demi Lowrell, Frank McLallen + Joybomb + Gia Welch, Dead Soldiers + Lukah + Nubia Yasin, Rodd Bland + Keia Johnson + Iris Collective, Aidan Osias + Mac Mercury (fka Cameron Bethany) + Savannah Brister, and a SUPERJAM FINALE produced by Royal Studios' Lawrence 'Boo' Mitchell.

Overton Park Shell / October 16, 7pm – 10pm

With a rich history of drawing inspiration from Memphis music and culture, Ballet Memphis’ 40th anniversary kickoff will tap into both with two audience favorites and a highly anticipated world premiere by National Young Arts Foundation award-winner Yusha-Marie Sorzano. Trey McIntyre’s impassioned In Dreams is a flagship piece created for Ballet Memphis to the music of Roy Orbison, and has toured from NYC to Miami and even the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Unapologetic by Steven McMahon features musicians from the innovative Memphis-based record label interacting with the dancers live on stage for a current twist.

Playhouse on the Square / October 16 – 18

The gates of Elmwood have opened each fall to invite its storied residents to return from beyond and share their tales. This year, step into the shadows and discover Elmwood Obscura, where audiences venture beyond the familiar and into the mystical, mysterious, unexplained, and nearly forgotten corners of Elmwood’s history.

Elmwood Cemetery / October 16-17, 5pm – 7:30pm

The 20th annual celebration of fine arts returns to the river as the largest and longest-running fine-arts festival in the region. The festival will feature a juried artist market with over 160 artists from around the country, live local music, and hands-on art activities for the whole family. RiverArtsFest proceeds bring free programming to students of all ages and abilities, art educators and the public, while providing paid opportunities for local artists all year long.

Riverside Drive — Downtown / October 17-18, 10am – 5 pm