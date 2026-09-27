Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis

× Expand ARTSmemphis September 27 - October 03 - 1

Festival season is here! Enjoy emporiums and art walks outdoors, and step inside Kafé Kirk or a preview of a milestone performing arts season ahead. Discover arts events across our community on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Extraordinary Emporium Kafé Kirk — Kirk Whalum & Kayla Waters Tennessee Shakespeare Co.'s 19th Season Preview Party Hughes Art Show V&E Artwalk 2026

This free festival on the grounds of Paradox at PeCo transforms a parking lot into a world of whimsy and wonder. Experience an afternoon of local art, vendors & small businesses with floral arrangements, jaw-dropping jewelry, art, tarot readings, ceramics and more.

Paradox at PeCo / September 27, 12 noon – 5 pm

Step inside Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum’s Kafé Kirk, an ongoing jazz series in the Crosstown Arts Theater featuring musical and spiritual collaborations with special guest artists. This Crosstown Arts-presented concert will feature prolific pianist and composer Kayla Waters.

Crosstown Theater / September 27, 6 pm – 9 pm

Celebrate with Tennessee Shakespeare Company with a teaser of fun bits from their 19th performance season, which includes: Love’s Labor’s Lost, A Swingin’ Christmas Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, The Awakening, Moby-Dick, and more! Note that tickets are free of charge but required for general admission seating.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company / September 29, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

The Hughes Art Show returns to Memphis Botanic Garden, continuing a longstanding tradition and showcasing works of four Memphis-native siblings: Dr. Allen Hughes, Jane Hughes Coble, Sally Hughes Smith, and Anne Hughes Sayle, and Jane’s daughter Anne Hightower Trainer. It’s all in the family!

Memphis Botanic Garden / On view October 1 – 29

The 14th Annual V&E ARTWALK returns with 60+ artist booths, live music, entertainment, food, beer, wine, fun activities for the kids, artist demonstrations, and so much more. Stationed along the neighborhood trail, this free-to-attend event also serves as a fundraiser to keep the beautiful 1.7-mile urban greenspace thriving.

Kirby Station House / October 3, 10 am – 4 pm