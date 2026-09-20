Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis

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Master classes, live performances, culinary arts, and artistic collections are on full display this week. Discover arts events across our community on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

An Investment in Pleasure - Fifty Years of the Dixon Gallery and Gardens Collection Twelfth Night Jazz Jam Session - Hosted by U of M Jazz Singers Legacy at the Table - MCA Dinner Series Songwriting Master Class with Felly The Voice presented by Stax Music Academy

The capstone of the museum's 50th anniversary year, “An Investment in Pleasure” celebrates the story of the Dixon's collection, chronicling from Margaret and Hugo Dixon's generous bequest to landmark acquisitions in the 1990s to the transformative Curator's Circle program founded in 2016.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens / Opens September 20th

Step into a world where identity is a mask and love is a delightful madness. Shakespeare’s masterclass in gender-bending antics, clever wordplay, and bittersweet revelry takes the stage, inviting you into a timeless comedy.

Next Stage / September 18 – October 4

The monthly interactive music-making evening comes alive again in the Green Room, bringing together young up-and-coming musicians and local jazz veterans for spontaneous sounds.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / September 22, 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Don’t miss the final installment of this dinner series, designed for people who care about Memphis, its artists, and the creative communities that have shaped this city. Dinner by chef and Memphis College of Art graduate Karen Carrier will be served family-style at the Brooks to encourage conversation and connection.

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art / September 23, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Stax Music Academy is offering a free, hands-on songwriting master class led by award-winning songwriter, producer, and artist Felly the Voice. With experience working with artists including GLORILLA, K. Michelle, Kash Doll, and Eric Benét, Felly brings professional experience and creative insight directly to the classroom.

Stax Music Academy / September 25, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.