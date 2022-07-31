Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis: July 31 - August 6

See an iconic Broadway musical brought to life by Memphis youth, celebrate a major anniversary of the Carpenter Art Garden, and browse a gallery of couture gowns this week in Memphis. Explore more local arts events at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

× Expand photograph courtesy new day children's theatre

New Day Children’s Theatre presents their sensory-friendly performance of The Drowsy Chaperone. Hailed as “the perfect Broadway musical” by New York Magazine, astounding young talent brings this mix of comedy and musical numbers to life on the Harrell Theatre stage.

The Harrell Theatre | July 31

× Expand photograph courtesy indie memphis

Join documentarian Alice Diop and Memphis filmmaker Zaire Love in conversation about documentary filmmaking in your community. Presented by Indie Memphis, the Black Creators Forum, and Crosstown Arts, listen to these directors discuss their work and view a free screening of Diop’s film WE (NOUS).

Crosstown Theatre | August 2

× Expand photograph courtesy carpenter art garden

Celebrate the Carpenter Art Garden’s 10th birthday with art, food, and creativity on Carpenter Street in Binghampton! View displays of student artwork, enjoy food made from garden-grown vegetables, and explore all seven Carpenter Art Garden properties.

Carpenter Art Garden | August 5

× Expand photograph by jonas westin

Discover the angelic voice of Folk/Americana artist Sofia Talvik at this Green Room performance, presented by Crosstown Arts. Compared to musical giant Joni Mitchell, Talvik provides a unique and intimate performance accompanied by acoustic guitar and the stomping of her own feet.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts | August 6

× Expand photograph by ramona sonin / dixon gallery and gardens

West-Memphis-based couture designer Ramona Sonin explores armor and the ethereal feminine in her latest showcase of one-of-a-kind pieces. View Sonin’s work from drawing to dress in this gallery of gowns with edge and grace.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Through October 23