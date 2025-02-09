Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis February 8-16 February 2-8 - 1

Celebrate all that this month’s calendar conjures, from Black History Month to Valentine’s Day. Explore your nearest and newest local arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

A Memphis of Hope Art Show

In honor of Black History Month, Gallery Ten Ninety-One presents A Memphis of Hope Art Show during the month of February. This exhibition is a true representation of community, comprising a collection of works by artists of all different ages and backgrounds — a powerful testimony of this city’s unity that is found in its neighbors.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | On view through February 28

Valentine's Day with Kortland Whalum

Join the Memphis Symphony Orchestra with special guest and vocalist, Kortland Whalum, for a Valentine’s evening of music and romance. Tickets include a post-concert reception with champagne and desserts.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | February 14, 8:00 - 10:00pm

Romantic. Germantown Symphony Orchestra Concert Featuring Evan Solomon, piano

Experience a night of musical passion and drama as the Germantown Symphony Orchestra presents masterpieces from the Romantic period. Pianist Evan Solomon will perform Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, one of the most beloved pieces in the piano repertoire, as well as March of the Princesses from Cendrillon (Cinderella) by Massenet, which offers a touch of fairytale magic, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8 in G major, a joyous favorite of audiences worldwide.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | February 15, 7:00 - 8:30pm

The Minutes

TheatreWorks at The Square presents a scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power. From the author of August: Osage County and Killer Joe, The Minutes exposes the ugliness behind some of our most beloved American narratives while asking each of us what we would do to keep from becoming history’s losers.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | Performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through February 23

Evil Woman The American ELO

The almost sold-out multimedia concert at Bartlett Performing Arts Center, featuring one dozen musicians (including a string section!), will faithfully perform the best of ELO like “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Don't Bring Me Down,” and “Evil Woman.”

Bartlett Performing Arts Center | February 15, 7:30 - 9:00pm