Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

February 8-14

Celebrate love through the arts this week with live performances, exhibitions, and even a tap dancing class! Explore even more local arts offerings at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Voices of the South: this dry spell

The world premiere of “this dry spell” takes audiences through a deeply personal work that aims to provide recognition and magic for those in the shadows. The award-winning story by Keegon Schuett, Voices of the South Writers’ Workshop member and recipient of the 2024 Yale Drama Prize, focuses on a relationship in the desert where one partner slowly transforms into a cactus, exploring themes of love, doubt, and growth.

TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church | February 5-8 & 12-15

The Revolutionists

New Moon Theater Company presents “The Revolutionists,” a grand and dream-tweaked comedy about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. Follow beautiful, badass women who lose their heads in this irreverent production set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | Now through February 22

A Memphis of Hope Art Show

In honor of Black History Month, Gallery Ten Ninety-One presents A Memphis of Hope Art Show by WKNO. This exhibition is a collection of works by artists of all different ages and backgrounds, individually expressing perspectives and collectively offering a powerful testimony of this city’s impactful love for each other and the unity that is found in its neighbors.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | On view through February 26

Adult Tap Class

Adult Tap with instructor Mary Frances Massey returns with Broadway-style class that mixes tap basics with a musical theater flair. Learn rhythms, build confidence, and enjoy upbeat combos inspired by Broadway in a relaxed, feel-good environment. No experience needed — just bring your tap shoes!

GPAC | February 10, 10:30am - 11:30am

Iris Collective: Love Notes

Treat your loved ones to a lunch break concert at Germantown Community Theatre with Iris musicians, indulging audiences with love songs and music by French composers! Your ticket includes donuts from Duck Donuts and freshly brewed Congregation Coffee.

Germantown Community Library | February 13, 12:00 - 1:00pm