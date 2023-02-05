Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Discover the intersections that connect us, get inspired by local artists at TEDxMemphis, enjoy a free museum family day, and witness a tragedy or a drama on the stage all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Intersections

In partnership with Crosstown Arts, Iris Collective has brought Avery Fisher Career Grant winner Randall Goosby and New York Times “Best of 2021” pianist Zhu Wang together alongside Iris musicians to perform a chamber concert that will evoke connections to our past and families. This performance will feature music by Black and living Chinese composers.

Crosstown Theater | Thursday, February 9

TEDxMemphis: Truth or Dare

Become inspired, moved, and motivated at the next TEDxMemphis, hosted by Ephie Johnson, President/CEO of grantee Neighborhood Christian Centers, Inc. Speakers of note involved in the arts include Carmeon Hamilton, Lar’Juanette Williams, Justin Allen Tate, Yancy Villa, and Kirk Whalum.

Crosstown Theater | Saturday, February 11

Family Day at the Stax Museum

Gather the family for kid-friendly activities, including live music, arts and crafts, snacks, games, and more for all ages! This event helps families experience the Stax Museum and learn more about Memphis for free—every second Saturday of the month.

Stax Museum | Saturday, February 11

Macbeth

A tragedy containing witchcraft, prophecy, and murder awaits you at the theatre. See William Shakespeare's familiar tragedy of Macbeth, the Scottish general who learns he will one day be the King of Scotland. But at what price? Please be advised that this production contains flashing lights, loud sounds, and fog effects.

Theatre Memphis | Through February 19

Cyrano de Bergerac

This intoxicating, romantic drama features a cast of eleven Tennessee Shakespeare Company veterans, with Dan McCleary in the title role. This exhilarating tale follows hero Rostand’s Cyrano, whose depth of love, humor, courage, and vulnerability contradicts his exterior. Will his secret love, Roxanne, recognize the hero within?

Tennessee Shakespeare Company | Through February 19