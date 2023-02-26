Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Celebrate women in the arts, see what happens when everything goes wrong during production, learn the process behind weaving, and become enthralled by the spectacle of stepping all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Creative Aging Concert Series: Memphis Symphony Orchestra & Memphis Black Arts Alliance

These prominent art organizations come together with performances from vocalists of the Memphis Black Arts Alliance and a string quartet from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Creative Aging fuses the two groups, bringing guests an exciting afternoon abundant with energy and talent.

Theatre Memphis | Wednesday, March 1

The Play That Goes Wrong

When attending a performance, one would not expect everything to fall apart, but what if it's supposed to? In this hilarious play, characters miss cues, break the fourth wall, and fall apart on stage while the stage falls apart itself! Sit back and enjoy the nonsense.

Theatre Memphis | Friday, March 3 - 26

Women In The Arts Festival

Dixon Gallery and Gardens and Theatre Memphis presents this unique event to spotlight local, dynamic, influential, and groundbreaking women in the arts, including a day of performances, classes, and discussions. This free-to-attend community celebration will include an artist market and food trucks. Because the event takes place in both locations, a shuttle will be available.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens + Theatre Memphis | Saturday, March 4

4-Shaft Weaving for Beginners with Angela Schneider

Do you yearn to learn about yarn? This two-day workshop led by fiber artist Angela Schneider focuses on process, not just product, and teaches attendees how to dress a loom, weave patterns, and more. All supplies and materials are included, and students can use their pattern samples as mug rugs if desired.

Theatre Memphis | Saturday, March 4 - 5

Step Afrika!

Experience the tradition of stepping Step Afrika!, one of the top-ten African-American dance companies in the United States. Become entranced as percussive dance styles blend with contemporary dance forms, integrating songs, stories, and even audience participation. Each performance is unique and energetic—do not miss it!

GPAC | Sunday, March 5