Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

View the art on screen, over lunch, or in the galleries; celebrate the art through the magic of Black music; and roll up your sleeves to help create the art for Memphis’ next immersive multimedia arts installation. Discover even more ways to experience the arts around town at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

“The Films of Stan Brakhage” with an original live score by Cloudland Canyon

The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents “The Films of Stan Brakhage,” a wildly prolific experimental filmmaker in American avant-garde cinema and one of cinema’s principle architects of cinematic modernism. Featuring an original live score by Cloudland Canyon, a Memphis-based experimental rock/psychedelic rock band, this evening will, in Brakhage’s words, “seek to change the way we see.”

Crosstown Theater | March 6, 7:00 - 10:00pm

MSO The Stories of Scheherazade Lunchbreak Concert at GCT

Memphis Symphony Orchestra elevates a lunch break with a rare treat. Skillful musicians will transport the audience to a fantasy world of the “1001 Arabian Nights” with selections from Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade Suite. Your ticket will include refreshments and freshly brewed coffee from Congregation Coffee.

Germantown Community Theatre | March 7, 12:00 - 1:00pm

Planet LUMINARUS: Community Build Day

Off the Wall Arts is inviting the community to volunteer on Saturdays to build its first phase of an immersive, multimedia installation and performing arts space inspired by the mysteries of the cosmos. No prior experience required — bring your enthusiasm and tape measures, pencils, drills, and drivers to help construct The Cavern Wall, the backdrop of an extraterrestrial landscape that will come to life over multiple phases.

Off the Walls Arts | March 8, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Floyd Newsum: House of Grace

Now on view at the Dixon, see Floyd Newsum’s large paintings on paper and maquettes for public sculptures created between 2002 and 2024, a period of intense artistic flowering for Newsum marked by a shift in his style towards greater abstraction. Floyd Newsum was fond of saying: “You can delay my success, but you cannot determine it,” a variation of the well-known principle that reflects Newsum’s career: “success delayed is not success denied.”

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through April 6