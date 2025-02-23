Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis Feb 23 - March 1 February 2-8 - 1

From dance to discussions and storytelling through song, arts organizations bring beautiful tributes to the stage this week, honoring our community’s past and celebrating a creative future. Discover more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Mahogany Chamber Music Series: Dazzling Duos!

Two duos take the stage inside Crosstown Arts’ Green Room, including Dr. Sabrina Hu and Dr. Cathal Breslin—who have performed together worldwide for over 20 years in many of the most prestigious U.S., Europe, and Asia venues—and Susanna Garcia and William Chapman Nyaho, two pianists who share a similar musical philosophy since first crossing paths in their doctoral studies 40 years ago.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | February 23, 2:30 - 4:00pm

Sunday Morning Dance to Freedom

This free event brings a soul-stirring, hand-clapping, and feet-stomping experience by the Young Actors Guild, including academy students, alumni, Rooted Soulz, Sharonda McField, Debra Manning Thomas, and more electrifying performances.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church | February 23, 3:00 - 5:00pm

Discussion Panel “Voices of the Future: Young Afro-Latinos Redefining Identity Through the Arts”

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group hosts a panel at the National Civil Right Museum during Afro Latino Week to feature the innovative contributions of young voices and their role in bridging heritage and modern expression. This theme spotlights the rising generation of Afro-Latinos using art, music, film, and other creative outlets to express their identities, challenge stereotypes, and shape the cultural narrative.

National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel | February 25, 6:00 - 9:00pm

Storyfest

This one-night-only event showcases voices of rising talent from across the city. Students at Middle College High School have collaborated with the Orpheum Theatre Group to produce original theatrical performances on the Halloran stage, sharing their stories in their own words.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | February 26, 7:00 - 8:45pm

A Memphis Reverie presented by Opera Memphis

This evening of opera at the Brooks is more than a performance—it's a multi-sensory journey through the heart and history of Memphis. Set against the backdrop of visual artist Carl Moore's Memphis on the Mississippi (Ode to Tom Lee), Opera Memphis weaves together tales of courage, resilience, and community, echoing the life of the hero Tom Lee, through a variety of vocal compositions.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | February 27, 6:00 - 7:00pm