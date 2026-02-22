Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis February 22-28 February 22 - 28 - 1

Author and artist talks, cultural celebrations, and captivating theater will carry you through this week!

Margaret Renkl & Billy Renkl at The Dixon: The Weedy Garden

Join Novel and The Dixon to welcome Margaret Renkl and Billy Renk in conversation with Martha Park to celebrate the release of their new children’s book The Weedy Garden. This debut picture book from acclaimed and New York Times-bestselling author Margaret Renkl — with collage illustrations by her brother, fine artist Billy Renkl — invites readers to observe and wonder about the various inhabitants in the vibrant ecosystem of a wildlife-friendly backyard garden. After this free event, stroll through the Gardens to continue your sense of wonder.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | February 22, 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Through Tyre’s Eyes

Experience the photography of Tyre Nichols up close and personal. For this final week on view at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, see some of Nichols’ portfolio, including works that had never before been made public.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library | On view through February 28

Afro Latino Week

Send off Cazateatro’s Afro Latino Week with a joyful celebration honoring Afro-Latino communities through music, dance, poetry, and community gathering. The night will feature Tambores Djembe, whose powerful Venezuelan drum rhythms with deep African roots will bring the week’s cultural festivities to a vibrant close.

Various locations | February 23 - 27

Ed Rainey: A Retrospective - Opening Reception

ANF Architects is pleased to present Ed Rainey: A Retrospective, a comprehensive exhibition honoring the life and work of acclaimed artist Ed Rainey. Over the course of his career, Rainey established himself as a significant voice in contemporary art, and this exhibition presents a sweeping view of the artist’s stylistic evolution that defined his lasting artistic contributions.

ANF Architects | February 26, 5:00pm - 7:00pm

As You Like It

Directed by Nathan Thomas, this vibrant production blends Shakespearean wit with spirited music for a captivating theatrical experience. Enjoy a classic tale of love, exile, and transformation with a fresh musical twist in this adaptation of As You Like It. With a contemporary score by Shaina Taub, this joyous retelling of chance encounters and self-discovery invites audiences into the enchanting Forest of Arden.

University of Memphis Mainstage | February 26 - March 1