Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

ARTSmemphis February 2-8

Find meaning through music this week, from renowned 1960s gospel blends to today’s Memphis folk or classical instrumental sounds. Further, hear captivating stories from the stage or among your creative peers. Discover your nearest and newest arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

South Arts Information & Listening Session

Regional arts funder South Arts, whose mission is advancing Southern vitality through the arts, ARTSmemphis, and Crosstown Arts invite artists and representatives of arts and cultural organizations to join an Information and Listening Session surrounding funding, professional development, and collaboration opportunities.

Crosstown Arts | February 4, 4:00 - 5:30pm

Harmonic Horizons: A Flute and Guitar Journey presented by Iris Collective

Step into a world where art and music converge in a truly unique setting. Iris Collective presents a concert that reimagines classical music in the Brooks’ contemporary gallery. This performance by flautist Elise Blatchford and guitarist Patrick Sutton promises to be both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | February 6, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Folk Alliance International Preview Party

Join Music Export Memphis’ first Preview Party of 2025 to send off Memphis artists to Folk Alliance International in Montreal. Enjoy performances by Rachel Maxann, Marcella Simien and Savannah Bristerand. Attendance is free, and a $20 donation will provide a bar wristband for Old Dominick spirits, wine, or beer.

Memphis Art Salon in Minglewood Hall | February 6, 7:30 - 9:00pm

Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew, a part of Dominique Morisseau's Detroit trilogy, takes Circuit Playhouse audiences to the looming Great Recession over a Detroit auto stamping plant, where workers Shanita, Faye, and Dez confront tough choices and power dynamics amid tension and uncertainty.

The Circuit Playhouse | Now through February 16

Blind Boys of Alabama

The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized as both living legends and modern-day innovators. Part of the soundtrack to the Civil Rights movement, the group’s unique gospel blend has helped to define traditions in the 20th century and has almost single-handedly created a new gospel sound for the 21st. Come find your center for the blues on the stage of GPAC.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | February 8, 8:00 - 9:30pm