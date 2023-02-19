Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, hear from a renowned musician-turned-author, celebrate Afro-Latino culture through music, experience the choreography of love, support a local youth symphony, or get a behind-the-scenes look at a visual artist's work. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Book Event with Author, Musician & Record Producer Nabil Ayers

As part of Stax Museum’s 20th Anniversary, attend this free, open-to-the-public, inspirational event featuring author, musician, and record producer Nabil Ayers. My Life in the Sunshine: Searching for My Father and Discovering My Family explores Ayers' history and connection to music throughout his adult life and as the son of the famous Black jazz, funk, and soul musician Roy Ayers.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Thursday, February 23

Afro-Latino Night Fiesta

This night is an opportunity to celebrate Black History Month by experiencing the Afro-Latino rhythms and finding your Latin soul with Cazateatro. Honor Afro-Latinos in America and Latin America through music with performances from Cazateatro, music from DJ Xander, and special guest, "Las Bompleneras." Don't forget to model some Latino flair!

Memphis Music Room | Friday, February 24

Winter Mix: Love Songs/Love Stories

Explore the complexities of love and relationships through the beauty of dance. Ballet Memphis presents three pieces, including an exciting new work from the current Resident Choreographer from Ballet Cymru in Newport, Wales, Marcus Jarrell Willis. You will not want to miss this inspirational performance.

Playhouse on the Square | Friday, February 24 - 26

Symphony Redefined

The Memphis Youth Symphony Program's annual fundraiser features a diverse collection of performances from staff, students, parents, and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra's concertmaster, Barrie Cooper. Support this youth symphony program in Memphis that celebrates musical development in a fun, inclusive, and collaborative community.

First Congo | Saturday, February 25

Artist Talk: Sarah Elizabeth Cornejo and Katrina Perdue

This free and open-to-the-public event features current exhibiting artists Sarah Elizabeth Cornejo and Katrina Perdue, who will discuss their work, processes, and influence. Get a unique behind-the-scenes look at the exhibitions as the artists personally take you through the spaces their work is on display, giving insight into their art.

Crosstown Arts | Sunday, February 26