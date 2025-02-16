Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis February 16-22 February 2-8 - 1

Immerse yourself in history, spins, and visual works this week around Memphis. From the stage of Hamilton to the sites , there is so much creativity to experience — and paintings that perhaps inspire you to pick up a new hobby. Discover more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar. Scroll down for all the details...

Unveiling of Monuments to Motherhood, a sculptural installation by artist Molly Gochman 42nd Juried Student Exhibition Hamilton Happy Hour at the Brooks - South Memphis Jeff DISCOVERING PAINTING…….. it’s never too late!!!! Exhibition by Bob McCabe

Unveiling of Monuments to Motherhood, a sculptural installation by artist Molly Gochman

Medical District Park (formerly Health Sciences Park) will witness a historic shift in welcoming a powerful new public art installation, Monuments to Motherhood, by acclaimed artist Molly Gochman. This collection of large-scale bronze sculptures honors the strength, sacrifice, and love of caregivers—those who dedicate their lives to serving others—while transforming a space with a complex past into one of reflection, connection, and healing.

Medical District Park | February 21, 11:30am

42nd Juried Student Exhibition

The Art Museum of the University of Memphis is hosting its annual Juried Student Exhibition, which celebrates outstanding students from the Art and Design department. The exhibition provides students with an opportunity to gain professional experience as an artist/designer by preparing work for exhibition and submitting it to a jury process. Brooks Museum photography curator Rose Smith selected the 2025 show artworks, now on view.

AMUM (Art Museum of the University of Memphis) | On view through March 21

Hamilton

The transformative theatrical experience returns to the Orpheum Theatre. Experience the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

Orpheum Theatre | February 18 through March 2

Happy Hour at the Brooks: South Memphis Jeff

Art meets rhythm in a special DJ set by South Memphis native Jeff Cohran, also known as South Memphis Jeff, at the Brooks. With a background as a tour and production manager for Grammy-nominated artist Janelle Monáe, Cohran blends his expertise in music production and performance on the turntables. A visionary in the music industry and Assistant Professor of Music Business at the University of Memphis, Cohran continues to celebrate and shape Memphis’ creative culture.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | February 20, 6:00 - 8:00pm

DISCOVERING PAINTING…….. it's never too late!!!! Exhibition by Bob McCabe

Artist Bob McCabe, who rediscovered his passion for painting upon retirement from architecture at age 75, exhibits a collection of works at the Memphis Botanic Garden. His pen & ink, watercolor and oil paintings draw on McCabe’s architectural and urban design background, travels and life experiences, and the things that inspire him. He proves that it’s never too late to master something new.

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view through March 31

Reception February 23, 2:00 - 4:00pm