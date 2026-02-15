Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis February 15-21 February 15 - 21 - 1

Tune into the sound of music—whether the Broadway version, a folk rendition, or Memphis soul—and view new winter works or a film this week. Find our full guide of local arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

The Rellik Casino & Hotel - A Soulful Murder Mystery Folk All Y'all - Lilly Hiatt The Sound of Music MGAL 2026 Winter Juried Exhibition Crosstown Arts Film Series - Natchez

The Rellik Casino & Hotel: A Soulful Murder Mystery

Orpheum Theatre Group presents an unforgettable Soulful Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Experience filled with live music, immersive theater, and interactive games that put guests in the center of a mystery. Don’t forget your best 1920s attire!

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | February 15, 3:00 - 5:00pm

Folk All Y’all: Lilly Hiatt

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts welcomes Lilly Hiatt, a Tennessee-raised singer-songwriter with a “gift for unpicking knotty lyrical themes in a personalised blend of countrified rock music.”

Crosstown Arts Green Room | February 15, 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The Sound of Music

For 65 years, The Sound of Music has been one of our “favorite things” thanks to its timeless story and irresistibly charming score. The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, taking the Orpheum stage Tuesday-Sunday, isn’t just meant to be enjoyed—it’s meant to be shared.

Orpheum Theatre | February 17-22, 7:30 - 10:10pm

MGAL 2026 Winter Juried Exhibition

This juried exhibit by the Memphis/Germantown Art League (MGAL)—which is celebrating 50 years—includes a variety of paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor, oil on silk, and mixed media by over 40 area artists. A portion of the proceeds from sales in The Gallery supports the work of Carpenter Art Garden.

St. George’s Episcopal Church | On view through February 27

Crosstown Arts Film Series: Natchez

Natchez is a 2025 award-winning documentary directed by Memphis-raised filmmaker Suzannah Herbert. The film examines the “Southern discomfort” and complex history of Natchez, Mississippi, offering a broader reflection of wrestling with past and present.

Crosstown Theater | February 19, 7:30 - 9:30pm