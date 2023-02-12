Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

During this love-centric week, relive the classic tale of star-crossed lovers, practice wellness with Playback Memphis, see a series of avant-garde film shorts, experience Mardi Gras mixed with opera, and celebrate black artists. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Playback Memphis

Practicing with Playback: Trust

In February, Playback Memphis is offering an opportunity for Memphians to reflect and enhance their wellness in their personal and professional lives. Now, more than ever, art plays a significant role in our lives. In this session, led by Ensemble Member Cequita Monique, guests will explore improvisational movements and exercises, encouraging them to question the relationship between creativity and trust.

UTHSC’s SAC Building | Tuesday, February 14

× Expand Crosstown Arts

MicroCinema: 60th Ann Arbor Film Festival Shorts Tour

Join Indie Memphis for the first Microcinema of the year. This pay-what-you-can screening features a program of shorts from the Ann Arbor Film Festival, showcasing captivating works from global filmmakers who approach avant-garde and experimental films in distinct ways.

Crosstown Theater | Wednesday, February 15

× Expand Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Star-Crossed Love: Romeo and Juliet

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, remember that love conquers all—save death. See Shakespeare's famous eternal tale of star-crossed lovers interpreted by two Russian masters' musical arrangements. Young, up-and-coming composer, Quinn Mason, returns to Memphis with another orchestra exploration.

Cannon Center | Saturday, February 18

× Expand Opera Memphis Untitled design - 1

Opera Goes to Mardi Gras

This intimate recital performance celebrates a tale of two cities—New Orleans and Venice, where Opera and Carnival season blend beautifully. Enjoy selections from composers like Verdi, Rossini, Bernstein, and Poulenc, sung by Handorf Company Artists and special guests in the Winegardner Auditorium.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Saturday, February 18

× Expand Romare Bearden

Celebrate Black Artists: Romare Bearden

Students (grades Kindergarten to 2nd) will learn about black American artist Romare Bearden, one of the most creative and original visual artists of the twentieth century. Students will hear about his life and art, discuss his inspiration, and discover how he began creating his collage art. From this exploration, students will create mixed-media collages with the materials provided.

Arrow Creative | Saturday, February 18