Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis February 1-7 February 01- 07 - 1

Feeling a little stir crazy from winter weather? A new month brings new opportunities to celebrate and connect through the arts, from workshops to performances and film screenings. Find all of our community’s arts offerings at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand Watercolor Valentine’s Cards

Watercolor Valentine’s Cards

Express your love through watercolors during this Valentine’s Day card making workshop. Led by local artist Stacey Meredith, you’ll leave this workshop with the perfect handmade gift for someone special. All materials are provided., and all experience levels welcome.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | February 1, 1:30 - 3:30pm

× Expand Dixon Gallery and Gardens Anniversary Celebration

Dixon Anniversary Celebration

Kick off the celebrations for the Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ 50 years of art, gardens, and beauty! Join the community for light refreshments, birthday cake, and tours of the property, inside and out. In the meantime, visit dixon50.org to see photos from the archives, submit your Dixon story, and learn more.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | February 1, 1:00 - 4:00pm

× Expand St. Olaf Band at University of Memphis

St. Olaf Band at University of Memphis

Founded in 1891, the St. Olaf Band was dubbed “one of America’s preeminent bands” by The New Yorker and will perform its crowd-pleasing symphonic compositions during its Winter Tour.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | February 3, 7:00 - 9:30pm

× Expand Screening of Diane Warren

Screening of Diane Warren: Relentless • The Morris and Mollye Fogelman International Jewish Film Festival

A feature of the Morris and Mollye Fogelman International Jewish Film Festival, see the captivating and surprising underdog story with a rarely seen glimpse behind one of the most successful and prolific songwriters of all time: Diane Warren.

Memphis Jewish Community Center | February 3, 7:00 - 9:00pm

× Expand 2026 TN Songwriters Week

2026 TN Songwriters Week

Stax Museum will host the qualifying round of Tennessee Songwriters Week, an annual statewide celebration whose mission is to support music venues, create live performance opportunities for songwriters, and inspire travelers to experience the state’s vibrant music stories.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | February 5, 6:00 - 7:00pm