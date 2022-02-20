Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Piano, dance or sculpture—which will you choose? Enjoy a collection of live performances and new gallery exhibits to conclude February and carry you into Spring. Find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Image courtesy Ben Paterson / GPAC

Listen to Ben Paterson, one of the most exciting young jazz pianists anywhere. He will bring you ballads, hard-driving jazz, and even soulful tunes with a technique that pleases both jazz aficionados and newcomers.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

February 25

× Expand Image courtesy Mid-South Cartoonists Association / ArtsMemphis

Ready for 600 years of history in 6000 seconds? You won't view history the same once you leave this show. From Washington to Watergate, the Bering Straits to Baghdad, New World to New World Order, enjoy an unforgettable rollercoaster ride through time.

Germantown Community Theatre

Through February 27

× Expand Image courtesy Christie Moody / ArtsMemphis

The Fused Glass Works by Christie Stratton Moody, St. Mary’s Episcopal School Class of ‘71, will be on exhibit until April 2. View the art that captures the "changing of the waves" and gives you a glimpse into how the artist rides the wave of life.

Buckman Arts Center

February 25

× Expand Image courtesy Chloé Arnold's Syncopated Ladies / ArtsMemphis

Explore your rhythm, power, and inspiration in this high-energy workshop. Follow the cast members who teach you the moves and invigorate your dance experience. The class is free and open to all ages and abilities.

Orpheum Theatre Group

February 26

× Expand Image courtesy Ballet Memphis / ArtsMemphis

Ballet Memphis is returning to The Playhouse with their new Winter Mix. The show includes Trey McIntyre’s recent work, set to the music of Patsy Cline, Brandon Ramey’s latest piece about humanity in an automated world, and George Balanchine’s classic, Concerto Barocco.