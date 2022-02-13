Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Jump into culture, music, or dance this week all over Memphis. Experience the arts in galleries, on the stage, or in the studio. Find more events at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.
TONE Memphis / ArtsMemphis
Ecce Homo — Behold a Man
In Tone’s latest exhibition, Rahn Marion reimagines ancient stories and ancient mythologies through the Black male figure. In drawing references from old art traditions, medieval composition, and folklore, he reclaims ideas of spirituality and salvation within Black masculinity and culture.
- Tone Memphis
- Through March 19
Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group / ArtsMemphis
Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba Dance Community Workshop
This workshop will introduce you to both the traditional dance and musical style of Puerto Rico. The island’s history intertwined with the history of African slavery has evolved into an beautiful expression of Afro-Puerto Rican Culture. With special guests Las BomPleneras bringing the energy, all you need are dance shoes.
- Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group
- February 17
Love Light Orchestra / ArtsMemphis
Love Light Orchestra Album Release Concert
In a nod to sound and visual flair, this album release celebration will transport listeners right back to the jazz and blues feeling in its earliest stages here in Memphis. The band has re-conjured the tunes that had a heavy impact on the musicians like B.B. King and Bobby Bland. By listening to a collective musical past, the audience will leave enlightened with a fresh look to the future.
- Germantown Performing Arts Center
- February 18
Collage Dance / ArtsMemphis
Collage Dance presents RISE
Give a warm welcome to Collage’s trademark winter program returning from a 2-year hiatus. The program is coming back bolder than ever to feature Ulysses Dove’s Vespers, Kevin Thomas’ Rise, and Geoffry Holder’s Dougla. The internationally acclaimed Dance Theatre of Harlem will also be featured.
- Collage Dance Collective
- February 19 - 20
Iris Orchestra / ArtsMemphis
Iris Chamber Players at the Dixon
Explore the captivating sounds of Iris Artist Fellows, Pedro Maia, Gabriel Hightower. Christina Lai and Mark Allen, Jr. will be joining them for an evening of chamber music. Enjoy works by familiar and unexpected composers, played by the remarkable ensemble of instruments.
- Dixon Gallery & Gardens
- February 19