Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Jump into culture, music, or dance this week all over Memphis. Experience the arts in galleries, on the stage, or in the studio. Find more events at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand TONE Memphis / ArtsMemphis

In Tone’s latest exhibition, Rahn Marion reimagines ancient stories and ancient mythologies through the Black male figure. In drawing references from old art traditions, medieval composition, and folklore, he reclaims ideas of spirituality and salvation within Black masculinity and culture.

Tone Memphis

Through March 19

× Expand Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group / ArtsMemphis

This workshop will introduce you to both the traditional dance and musical style of Puerto Rico. The island’s history intertwined with the history of African slavery has evolved into an beautiful expression of Afro-Puerto Rican Culture. With special guests Las BomPleneras bringing the energy, all you need are dance shoes.

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

February 17

× Expand Love Light Orchestra / ArtsMemphis

In a nod to sound and visual flair, this album release celebration will transport listeners right back to the jazz and blues feeling in its earliest stages here in Memphis. The band has re-conjured the tunes that had a heavy impact on the musicians like B.B. King and Bobby Bland. By listening to a collective musical past, the audience will leave enlightened with a fresh look to the future.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

February 18

× Expand Collage Dance / ArtsMemphis

Give a warm welcome to Collage’s trademark winter program returning from a 2-year hiatus. The program is coming back bolder than ever to feature Ulysses Dove’s Vespers, Kevin Thomas’ Rise, and Geoffry Holder’s Dougla. The internationally acclaimed Dance Theatre of Harlem will also be featured.

Collage Dance Collective

February 19 - 20

× Expand Iris Orchestra / ArtsMemphis

Explore the captivating sounds of Iris Artist Fellows, Pedro Maia, Gabriel Hightower. Christina Lai and Mark Allen, Jr. will be joining them for an evening of chamber music. Enjoy works by familiar and unexpected composers, played by the remarkable ensemble of instruments.