Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

The sounds of the season continue to take the spotlight, but there’s even more on the arts agenda this week, including a gallery talk with a local painter, a movie trivia night for filmmakers, and a showcase for our community’s next generation of songwriters. Discover even more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

MYSP Sounds of the Season Concerts

Join one or both holiday concerts in the University of Memphis Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center! At 2:30 pm, the Memphis Youth Symphony Program presents performances by Prelude Band, Intermezzo Orchestra, and Concert Band. At 7 pm, enjoy performances by MYSP’s String Orchestra, Repertory Orchestra, and Youth Symphony with a special collaboration with Memphis Choral Arts.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | December 8, 2:30pm and 7:00pm

Shoot & Splice: Movie Trivia

This free filmmaker forum, presented by Crosstown Arts and Indie Memphis, features a variety of technical, educational, and unique topics for the Memphis filmmaking community. This time, test your film knowledge against returning Trivia Masters: John Beifuss of The Commercial Appeal & Chris McCoy of The Memphis Flyer.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | December 10, 7:00 - 8:30pm

Stax Music Academy Songwriting Showcase

Take a seat to support our city’s next generation of songwriters. Talented students from the Stax Music Academy’s Songwriting Cohort will showcase their songwriting skills. Prepare to be captivated by powerful lyrics, soulful melodies, and unforgettable performances.

Railgarten | December 12, 7:00 - 9:00pm

Maysey Craddock A River I Loved Artist Talk

Listen firsthand from the artist and reflections on her current exhibition at David Lusk Gallery. As Maysey Craddock writes, “As an artist, I paint what I know, and I more deeply come to know the places I paint. For years I have focused on places I know intimately - specific sites that I come back to over time to witness the slow change of seasons, natural cycles and, sometimes, erasure and loss. That cyclical pattern is mirrored in my studio, where I engage in a deeper way of seeing through the painting process but then re-see it again in another iteration - through a change in color and atmosphere or scale and composition. I think of my work as a kind of memorialization of these places.”

David Lusk Gallery | December 14, 11am

Lucero Family Christmas

Lucero Family Christmas returns with fun vendors, food, and live music featuring special guests Slobberbone, Rattlesnake Milk, and Dirty Streets. One dollar of each ticket purchase will benefit 901Girls With Goals, an organization dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of girls in Memphis through soccer.

Minglewood Hall | December 14, doors open at 7pm and entertainment starts at 8pm