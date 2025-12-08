Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis December 7-13 December 7-13 - 1

This week, our local arts sector takes the spotlight with ARTSweek, an annual, ARTSmemphis-produced, community-wide celebration of our thriving arts and culture community. Plan your lineup with exhibits and experiences across Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

The timeless holiday tale comes to life in this musical adaptation of the cherished TV special. Featuring nostalgic hits such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” the performances reunites audiences with all of your favorite Christmas characters.

Harrell Theatre | December 6 - 14

Acoustic Sunday Live Presents the Concert to Protect Our Aquifer

Two of Memphis’ greatest natural resources—water and music—come together this holiday season as Acoustic Sunday Live presents The Memphis Concert to Protect Our Aquifer. Curated and produced by Bruce and Barbara Newman, Acoustic Sunday Live will feature Shemekia Copeland, Bobby Rush with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, James McMurtry, Alice Howe & Freebo with special guests Eric Lewis and Jimmy Davis.

First Congregational Church | December 7, 7:00pm - 9:30pm

L'Avventura London: “Concerts For Well-Being”

Discover an evening where sound becomes medicine. L’Avventura London’s Concerts for Well-Being, created in collaboration with the Ozmo Institute for Neuroaesthetics, combine world-class musical performances with the science of healing, mindfulness, and meditation. Experience brilliant performances on lutes, viola da gamba, and baroque violin by Dr. Žak Ozmo, Lute, Archlute and Joshua Keller, Viola da Gamba, Violone—instruments once celebrated for both the beauty of their sound and their power to restore the spirit.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | December 9, 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Germantown Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Concert

Join in the magic of winter with the Germantown Symphony Orchestra, who will carry you through musical celebrations of sleigh rides, ice skating, and other seasonal amusements, including a special performance by Dr. Armee Hong of Vivaldi’s “Winter” violin concerto from The Four Seasons. Several enchanting sing-along pieces and crowd favorites will be presented by choruses from Germantown High School, led by Rosalyn Lake, and Houston High School, under the direction of Kinsey Healy.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | December 13, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

¡Christmas Fiesta!

A special collaboration between Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, Opera Memphis, and Dixon Gallery & Gardens invites Memphis to a free, family-friendly Christmas Fiesta! Celebrate the holidays and learn about the Christmas traditions of Latin America and the Caribbean with activities including caroling, mariachi, art activities, an artist market, and more.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | December 13, 11:00am - 3:00pm

The Nutcracker

Ballet Memphis’ The Nutcracker returns to The Orpheum stage! Featuring live music from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra playing the iconic Tchaikovsky score, a special performance by AngelStreet Memphis, and exquisite sets and costumes, this show brings the community together through a classic tale told in a new way. Young Clara learns that the world is much larger and more splendid than she ever imagined after an unexpected adventure takes her to a fantasy world of dueling mice, magic Christmas trees and candy dreams.

Orpheum Theatre | December 12-14