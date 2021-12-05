Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Winter wonderlands and holiday festivities are in full swing! Contribute to the dynamic array of arts organizations and artists’ experiences from the stage to the storefront, including this week’s official citywide celebration of Arts Week! Scroll for this week’s selections and take advantage of a jam-packed season of local talent at ArtsMemphis' calendar.

× Expand Image courtesy ArtsMemphis

ArtsMemphis is proud to announce its second annual Arts Week—a week-long celebration to showcase Memphis' dynamic, diverse collection of artists and arts organizations. This year’s Arts Week welcomes highly-anticipated performances and safe in-person experiences from over one dozen of ArtsMemphis grantees. ArtsMemphis will feature and amplify the testimonials, tributes, and performances published during Arts Week across its Facebook and Instagram channels.

Multiple Locations

December 5 - 12

× Expand Photo courtesy Tennessee Shakespeare Company / ArtsMemphis

As part of The Southern Literary Salon Series, this special hour features curated readings, scenes, and discussions exploring Truman Capote’s Christmas Memory. This show will feature Capote’s interviews, correspondence, novel dialogue, and a cocktail or two with Stephanie Shine.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

December 12-19

× Expand Photo courtesy Memphis Choral Arts / ArtsMemphis

This 10th annual Christmas concert will highlight old and new traditions of caroling with Wessex and Sussex carols, reuniting all current and past singers of Memphis Choral Arts. All four ensembles—the Men’s Memphis Chorale, Memphis Women’s Chorale, Memphis Children’s Chorale, and Memphis Youth Chorale—will come together for the special homecoming reunion. The concert will conclude with a sing-a-long for its grand finale and a festive reception to follow.

St. Peter Catholic Church

December 13

× Expand Photo courtesy Playhouse on the Square / ArtsMemphis

Head to the Overton Square Theatre District for a spectacular networking event. Connect with local Mid-South professionals, business leaders, and startups as you enjoy wine and light snacks to get the evening going. Attendees will receive discounted tickets to Little Shop of Horrors.

Playhouse on the Square

December 16

× Expand Photo courtesy Ballet Memphis / ArtsMemphis

The Nutcracker returns to the Orpheum stage this season with the live Memphis Symphony Orchestra in a magical performance. Follow along as The Mouse King, Sugar Plum Fairy, and Clara take you through the renowned holiday fantasy.