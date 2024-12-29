Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis December 29 - January 4

Close out 2024 and kick off a new year with interactive arts experiences across Memphis. From live music to exhibitions, discover even more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

R. P. Funderburk Birdhouses

R. P. Funderburk Birdhouses

The final few days of woodworker R. P. Funderburk’s artistic birdhouses exhibit have arrived. On view in Fratelli’s Cafe until Thursday, Funderburk’s birdhouses are available for purchase and reflect his career as a member of the Craftsmen Guild of Mississippi.

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view through January 2, 2025

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

90s Grammy award-winning hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony makes its return to Memphis at Minglewood Hall for an all-ages show featuring favorites from its three-decade run.

Minglewood Hall | January 4, 8:00 - 10:00pm

A Day of Tasters - Blacksmithing

A Day of Tasters: Blacksmithing

Choose one of four time slots for Metal Museum staff to demonstrate and teach fundamental forging processes including bending, twisting, tapering, hot-cutting, and finishing. Students should expect to leave with a small functional item!

Metal Museum | January 4, 8:30 - 10:00am

MGAL Winter Exhibition

MGAL Winter Exhibition

The Memphis/Germantown Art League (MGAL), first organized in 1976, is a nonprofit organization of visual artists and associates supporting their professional growth by providing exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, and other continuing education opportunities. This exhibit includes a variety of paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor, oil on silk, and mixed media. A portion of the proceeds will support Carpenter Art Garden.

St. George’s Episcopal Church | On view through January 12

POMPEII - The Exhibition

POMPEII: The Exhibition

Start the new year by traveling back in time! Embark on an unforgettable journey to 79 A.D. to experience POMPEII: The Exhibition, with over 150 artifacts on view, including body casts, that tell the story of a city frozen in time by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.

Graceland Exhibition Center | On view through April 13, 2025