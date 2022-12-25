Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

If you're looking for Winter Break and New Year's activities, there are ample opportunities to explore the arts in Memphis between now and January 7! Learn the Bachata, take the family to watch a favorite movie, or explore the exhibits spread around town. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Experience America's favorite holiday tradition of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The audience will be dazzled by beautiful sounds and incredible multimedia effects.

Orpheum Theatre

Thursday, December 29

Perfecting Gifts Music Video Watch Party

The spirit of Memphis is alive this holiday season and is made known by this local youth performing arts organization. As a result of their Fall Saturday School for young performers, students have written and recorded an original song that celebrates this beautiful city, representing hope, love, and optimism despite everything.

Malco Paradiso Theater

Friday, December 30

Friday Dance/Viernes de Danza

Start the new year with some new moves. Ballet Memphis offers an hour of Spanish language dance instruction for those interested in learning the Bachata, Flamenco, and other popular Latin dances. Anyone is welcome.

Ballet Memphis

Friday, January 6

"Where The Wild Things Are" Movie Screening

Gather together for a free screening of Spike Jonze's "Where the Wild Things Are" and follow lonely, young Max on his exciting adventure. This event is part of the "Drawing the Curtain: Maurice Sendak's Designs for Opera and Ballet" exhibit.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, January 7

Rotunda Projects: Monika Grzymala

Immerse yourself in a two-dimensional drawing made into three dimensions. Berlin-based artist Monika Grzymala disrupts the space within the Brooks Museum with an array of materials like adhesive tape, washi paper, and more, allowing visitors to experience the way drawings are made.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Through January 9

Evicted

This ABC Grant-funded event brings an immersive experience to Memphis that transports visitors into the world of low-income renter evictions, showing the scale of impact on families and the community. In collaboration with Memphis Public Interest Law Center and Black Clergy Collaborative, there will be a reflection on the local housing crisis with programming and resources for those in need.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

Through January 22

“Those Who Hold Dominion Here”, “Mending in a State of Abundance”, and “Summer in Shanghai”

Follow the red spiral staircase in Crosstown Concourse to find three outstanding exhibits ranging from two-dimensional to four-dimensional. Explore work from artists Sarah Elizabeth Cornejo, Katrina Perdue, and Janaye Brown in the Crosstown Arts galleries.

Crosstown Arts

Through March 5