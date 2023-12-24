Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Cap off a fantastic year with magical (literally!) memories with the family and phenomenal exhibits to creatively carry you into 2024. Discover more at the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at this mind-blowing magic showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth! Witness never-before-seen thrilling and astonishing acts on stage.

Orpheum Theatre | December 28-29

Black Artists in America: From Civil Rights to the Bicentennial

Just weeks remain of this exhibition, part of a three-part series that examines the evolution of African American art, spanning from the Great Depression in 1929 to the present day. "Black Artists in America: From Civil Rights to the Bicentennial" focuses on the significant social change and artistic transformation from the 1950s to the early 1970s.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Through January 14

2023 New Accessions to the Permanent Collection

Explore over 30 examples of blacksmithing, casting, enameling, and metalsmithing that further the museum’s mission of preserving, promoting, and advancing the art and craft of fine metalwork.

Metal Museum | Through April 20

China Blues: The World of Blue and White Ceramics

This selected preview focuses on the fashion for blue and white ware from the Ming and Qing dynasties. Witness a range of objects in a wide array of materials, including beautifully carved jades, paintings, textiles, and ceramics.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Through May 2024

“The Molasses Man & Other Delta Tales”

Walk through an anthology of stories based off of Memphis artist Ahmad George’s life and experiences with people they’ve encountered here and not, featuring scenes with existing and non-existing figures from folklore and mythology sourced from the American South, elsewhere, and created.

Crosstown Arts | Through January 21