Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Shop, share in the holiday joy, and reflect on the season through artistic exhibits and experiences around Memphis. Round out your year with even more arts events and ideas at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Market

The final few days of the holiday market are here! Over 30 Memphis artists are showcasing their shoppable art works in pottery, glass, jewelry, metal, fabric/fiber, mixed media, and photography.

Gattas Plaza | Now through December 24, 11:00am - 7:00pm

Preston Jackson’s Tales of the River Cities

Preston Jackson's Tales of the River Cities sculptural panel is on view as part of the exhibition “Master Metalsmith: Preston Jackson | A Hidden Culture at the Metal Museum.” Enjoy the narrative vignettes that speak to Jackson’s family history near the Mississippi River. Note that a ticket share program allows you to attend both Metal Museum and the Botanic Garden with the same ticket for the duration of this installation.

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view through January 26, 2025

2024 New Accessions to the Permanent Collection

Experience the impressive examples of blacksmithing, casting, enameling, and metalsmithing acquired in the year 2024 in our Permanent Collection, which highlights the movement between the circles within our Metal Museum community. The pieces themselves, as well as the artists and donors, help to tell the ongoing story of crafting metal in contemporary America.

Metal Museum | On view through November 2025

Super Saturday - New Years Stars

Bring the family to the Brooks to create the new year with stars! This Super Saturday is inspired by the Winter Art Garden, designed by Memphis-based artist Greely Myatt. Make stars inspired by Greely Myatt and write your resolutions on them.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | December 28, 10:00am - 12:00pm

Natural Histories: 400 Years of Scientific Illustration

Featuring scientific illustrations spanning five centuries, the Dixon’s exhibition Natural Histories: 400 Years of Scientific Illustration explores the integral role illustration has played in scientific discovery through large-format reproductions from seminal holdings in the Rare Book collection of the American Museum of Natural History’s Library. Explore interactive components that highlight the history of scientific illustration.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | On view through January 26, 2025