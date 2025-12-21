Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis December 21-27 December 21-27 - 1

Close out your year with an artistic showcase, be it on the stage or on the walls. Classic tales and traditions continue, and don’t miss powerful visual arts exhibitions around Memphis. Find more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

It’s a Wonderful Life Master Metalsmith - James Viste - Let Me Tell You A Story World Ballet Company - Nutcracker Bartlett Art Association Holiday Showcase Sean Latif Heiser - Time is a Hearer

It’s A Wonderful Life

Celebrate the season with a special screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at the Orpheum Theatre, benefiting Porter-Leath! Enjoy a festive preshow concert featuring the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ followed by remarks from Mary Owen, youngest daughter of It’s a Wonderful Life star Donna Reed.

Orpheum Theatre | December 22, 7:00 - 9:30pm

Master Metalsmith: James Viste | Let Me Tell You A Story

Metal Museum is proud to introduce and recognize James Viste as the organization’s 39th Master Metalsmith. Viste’s exhibit, “Let Me Tell You a Story,” is filled with whimsy, humor, memories, and anecdotes, underscoring the innovation found in smithing techniques of the past.

Metal Museum | On view through February 1

World Ballet Company: Nutcracker

Featuring 40 world-class dancers, over 150 hand-sewn costumes, and breathtaking sets, World Ballet Company’s enchanting production of The Nutcracker returns to the Cannon Center for a wondrous journey filled with swirling snowflakes, mischievous mice, and a visit to the dazzling Kingdom of Sweets.

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | December 24, 5:00 - 7:00pm

Bartlett Art Association Holiday Showcase

Gallery Ten Ninety-One is pleased to present the Bartlett Art Association Holiday Showcase at the WKNO Studios. View a wide range of work from local artists available for purchase in a variety of media including acrylics, oils, photography, mixed media and more, with 25% of sales supporting WKNO.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | On view through December 26

Sean Latif Heiser - Time is a Hearer

“Time is a Hearer” features paintings by Sean Latif Heiser. Using abstraction as a framework, Heiser’s paintings shift between imagined landscapes and architectures, often using symbolism and abstracted imagery collected from life as a way to insert his own lived-experience and memories into broader compositions.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | On view through Jan 9