Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

It’s Christmas Week! Contribute to the dynamic array of arts organizations and artists’ experiences before the year ends. Scroll for this week’s selections and take advantage of this season of local talent at ArtsMemphis' calendar.
Photo by Taylor Davidson / courtesy Crosstown Arts and ArtsMemphis
Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night in Memphis
This free outdoor participatory sound sculpture is a first for Memphis! Since 1992, this 45-minute work has grown into a worldwide annual communal event of many winter holiday celebrations. The work’s individual parts are recorded on cassettes, CDs, and mp3s, and played through a roving swarm of boomboxes. Bring your own boombox (phones with Bluetooth speakers work well, too!) and drift peacefully through a cloud of sound, which is different from every listener’s perspective. All ages are welcome.
- Crosstown Arts
- December 21
Photo courtesy Memphis Symphony Orchestra / ArtsMemphis
Memphis Symphony Orchestra's Handel’s Messiah
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Handel's Messiah, a riveting recount of Maestro Moody’s devotion to the beloved Oratorio — making this a “can’t-miss” event of the holiday season.
- Germantown United Methodist Church
- December 21
Melanie Maganias Nashan
Nashan Photographers
Photo by Nashan Photographers / courtesy GPAC and ArtsMemphis
Robert Earl Keen's Christmas Show
“Living legend” Robert Earl Keen, a pioneer of music styles, will bring his annual Christmas Show back to GPAC on Wednesday, December 29. With over twenty albums to his name and thousands of concerts, Keen shares a rare blend of story, tragedy, heartbreak, and laughs with his audience.
- GPAC
- December 29
Photo by Mark Seliger / courtesy Brooks Museum and ArtsMemphis
On Christopher Street: Transgender Portraits by Mark Seliger
Experience the final weeks of Brooks Museum’s exhibition, “On Christopher Street,” a long-time refuge in New York’s Greenwich Village for generations of transgender and queer people. Photographer Mark Seliger captures the beauty and struggle of this renowned yet vanishing “beacon for freedom of expression and acceptance” through black and white portraits.
- Brooks Museum
- Through January 9
Photo courtesy Metal Museum / ArtsMemphis
Master Metalsmith: Kim Cridler | Held
Step inside the Metal Museum this holiday season to see the works of and celebrate the 2021 Master Metalsmith Kim Cridler. This Metal Museum series honors artists from around the country who have at least 20 years of experience in the field of fine metal work and who are known for educating and innovating.
- Metal Museum
- Through March 6