Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

It’s Christmas Week! Contribute to the dynamic array of arts organizations and artists’ experiences before the year ends. Scroll for this week’s selections and take advantage of this season of local talent at ArtsMemphis' calendar.

× Expand Photo by Taylor Davidson / courtesy Crosstown Arts and ArtsMemphis

This free outdoor participatory sound sculpture is a first for Memphis! Since 1992, this 45-minute work has grown into a worldwide annual communal event of many winter holiday celebrations. The work’s individual parts are recorded on cassettes, CDs, and mp3s, and played through a roving swarm of boomboxes. Bring your own boombox (phones with Bluetooth speakers work well, too!) and drift peacefully through a cloud of sound, which is different from every listener’s perspective. All ages are welcome.

Crosstown Arts

December 21

× Expand Photo courtesy Memphis Symphony Orchestra / ArtsMemphis

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Handel's Messiah, a riveting recount of Maestro Moody’s devotion to the beloved Oratorio — making this a “can’t-miss” event of the holiday season.

Germantown United Methodist Church

December 21

× Expand Melanie Maganias Nashan Nashan Photographers Photo by Nashan Photographers / courtesy GPAC and ArtsMemphis

“Living legend” Robert Earl Keen, a pioneer of music styles, will bring his annual Christmas Show back to GPAC on Wednesday, December 29. With over twenty albums to his name and thousands of concerts, Keen shares a rare blend of story, tragedy, heartbreak, and laughs with his audience.

GPAC

December 29

× Expand Photo by Mark Seliger / courtesy Brooks Museum and ArtsMemphis

Experience the final weeks of Brooks Museum’s exhibition, “On Christopher Street,” a long-time refuge in New York’s Greenwich Village for generations of transgender and queer people. Photographer Mark Seliger captures the beauty and struggle of this renowned yet vanishing “beacon for freedom of expression and acceptance” through black and white portraits.

Brooks Museum

Through January 9

× Expand Photo courtesy Metal Museum / ArtsMemphis

Step inside the Metal Museum this holiday season to see the works of and celebrate the 2021 Master Metalsmith Kim Cridler. This Metal Museum series honors artists from around the country who have at least 20 years of experience in the field of fine metal work and who are known for educating and innovating.