Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

As the holidays ramp up, there are multiple ways to gather with those you love this week, whether at plays, shows, or performances. Hear orchestras, psyche-punk bands, and musicals from somewhere over the rainbow. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Handel's Messiah

This holiday season, don't miss the Memphis Symphony Orchestra's performance of Handel's Messiah with Maestro Robert Moody at the helm. This oratorio is magical and full of attractive melodies alongside the Memphis Symphony Chamber Chorus.

Various locations | Tuesday, December 20, 22 - 23

“A Lifting of the Veil”: A Winter Solstice Celebration with The Pop Ritual, and Corrina Repp

Formed in Memphis, psyche-punk band Pop Ritual is back in action. See their live retrospective at this Winter Solstice Celebrate featuring tracks from their entire discography. With special guest Aaron Rude and critically acclaimed guitarist and singer/songwriter Corrina Repp, this will be an evening to remember.

Crosstown Arts | Wednesday, December 21

The Wizard of Oz

Follow the yellow brick road right here in Memphis and find the magical land of Oz. Adventure alongside young Dorothy Gale as she remembers there is no place like home. This exciting adventure is perfect for the entire family.

Playhouse on the Square | Through December 22

Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide

Everyone's favorite first-grader, Junie B Jones, will influence kids and adults alike in this hilarious, whole-hearted show. Discover what it's like to own up to your mistakes and do the right thing. Directed and choreographed by Resident Company Member Daniel Stuart Nelson.

The Circuit Playhouse | Through December 22

A Christmas Carol

This Memphis holiday tradition has returned to the stage once again. See the greedy Ebenezer Scrooge face his past, present, and future during a spiritual journey overnight. This midnight adventure leads him to reflection, enlightenment, and more.

Theatre Memphis | Through December 23