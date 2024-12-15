Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis December 15-21 December 8-14 - 1

Christmas shows, sounds, and shopping take center stage this week! What better way to embrace the holiday spirit than through the talent of our local artists? Discover even more ways to enjoy this time of year at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Memphis Slim Holiday Mixer Temple of Souls Art & Vintage Shoppe Mark Edgar Stuart & The BlueShift Ensemble 3rd Annual X-mas Show Esprit de Corps Dance Company’s The Nutcracker Magic of Memphis

Memphis Slim Collaboratory will host an evening of joy, music, and soulful connections. From live acoustic holiday karaoke and a festive jam session, to signature holiday cocktails, the meet-up will be sure to spark holiday cheer.

Memphis Slim Collaboratory | December 17, 7:00 - 10:00pm

Jana Wilson, artist behind Vintagia Memphis, has curated a selection of handmade gift and art items, funky holiday decor, and a rotating collection by local artists. Stop in to see something new with each visit!

Vintagia Memphis | Open Fridays - Sundays through Christmas Eve, 12:00 - 6:00pm

Mark Edgar Stuart returns to the Green Room at Crosstown Arts for a special Christmas Concert! The tradition began three years ago with the Blueshift Ensemble and welcomes special guests Savannah Brister, Calvin Barnes, & Alexis Grace to the stage this year.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | December 18, 7:00 - 10:00pm

Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet holiday classic is brought to life by Singleton's Esprit de Corps Dance Company just in time for Christmas.

Bartlett Performing Arts Center | December 20, 7:30pm; December 21, 7:30pm; December 22, 2:00pm

Conducted by Robert Moody and Dr. Lawrence Edwards, join the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s most beloved holiday tradition, accompanied by a continuous collage of Memphis performing groups for a nonstop light and music show unlike any other.

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | December 21, 2:30 - 5:00pm