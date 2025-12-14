Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis December 14-20 December 14-20 - 1

Feel the holiday spirit this week with a front row seat to enchanting performances and enlightening gatherings. Plan your lineup of arts exhibits and experiences across Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

A Christmas Carol Art and Aperitifs Christmas Gems Memphis Youth Symphony Program Blue and White Elegant Christmas Concert Poster - 1 Stax - The MDs

A Christmas Carol

The 48th annual production of Theatre Memphis’ holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol takes the all-ages crowd through Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge’s eye-opening exploration—one that leads to happiness, enlightenment, and, not to mention, song, dance and holiday cheer.

Lohrey Theatre | December 5 through 23

Art & Aperitifs: Curator C. Rose Smith Discusses the Hooks Brother Collection

Step behind the scenes for a compelling exploration of the Hooks Brothers Studio collection, a “priceless inheritance” of over 75,000 photographs spanning 80 years of Memphis history. Learn about the process of preservation, the power of photography, and why this collection matters not only to Memphis, but to the broader understanding of Black American identity.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | December 14, 2:00 - 4:00pm

Christmas Gems

Join Tennessee Shakespeare Company for two one-act plays together during Christmas Gems! A Child’s Christmas in Wales is a modern classic that captures youthful memories of a magical time of falling snow, a frozen sea, and family; and in The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle, a topsy-turvy adventure featuring a not-quite-golden Christmas goose, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are at their merriest and most forgiving in Sir Conan Doyle’s sole homage to the spirit of the holiday season.

Tabor Stage - Tennessee Shakespeare Company | Now through December 21

Memphis Youth Symphony Program: Sounds of the Season Concert

Celebrate the holidays at Memphis Youth Symphony’s annual Sounds of the Season concert, featuring festive performances by various ensembles! Enjoy seasonal favorites and joyful music to ring in the season.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | December 14, 4:00pm & 7:30pm

Stax Museum’s Holiday Celebration: In The Christmas Spirit with The MDs

Stax Museum's annual after-hours holiday celebration will feature a performance by The MDs performing the classic: "In The Holiday Spirit" By Booker T. & The MGs. Holiday activities, wine, refreshments, and more surprises are in store; plus, the museum gift store will be 15% off to shop some soul for the whole family.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | December 16, 6:30 - 8:30pm