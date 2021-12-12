Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

We’re counting down until Christmas and have a jam-packed lineup of holiday festivities. Contribute to the dynamic array of year-end arts organizations and artists’ experiences! Scroll for this week’s selections and take advantage of this season of local talent at ArtsMemphis' calendar.
Art Garden Holiday Bazaar
Holiday shopping is at an all-time high, and luckily for you, you can head over to the Carpenter Art Garden for some spectacular local gifts—no shipping wait required! The kids at Carpenter Art Garden have been working hard to create stationery, ornaments, gift tags, wrapping paper, potholders, and much more.
- Carpenter Art Garden
- December 13
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical
Before your scout elf picks a new shelf to sit on in your home, he may step out to star in his very own musical! See if you can catch him on the move on stage in a wonderful family-friendly performance that offers a glimpse into the magical world of Christmas Elves.
- The Cannon Center
- December 14
The Barnes Family Holiday Show
The Barnes Family brings you fun Christmas classics with a funk and soul twist live from Crosstown Concourse. After taking a 5-year hiatus, they'll be back this year with a melting pot of old and new music and a performance that lands between fervid and faithful for your entertainment.
- Crosstown Theater
- December 18
Christmas Fiesta!
Celebrate la Navidad with old traditions from Latin America and the Caribbean at The Dixon. You’ll learn more about parrandas, posadas, piñatas, and more while you enjoy Latin food and activities. Opera Memphis will be joining in the fun by featuring holiday tunes in Spanish and English para que pases lindo esta Navidad (for you to have a nice time this Christmas).
- Dixon Gallery & Gardens
- December 18
2021 PRIZM Winter Festival
The annual Winter Festival is returning to the PRIZM Ensemble this year and bringing soul-inspired music with it. Students who attend the event will have the opportunity to engage with some of Memphis’ best musicians and teaching artists.
- Shady Grove Presbyterian Church
- December 19
Holiday Bazaar
Join Arrow Creative in keeping a 69-year-old tradition alive. Originally started by the Memphis College of Art, the Holiday Bazaar offers an enchanting local shopping experience with specially handcrafted selections ranging from ceramic mugs, wooden kitchenware, jewelry, and more.
- Arrow Creative
- Through December 23