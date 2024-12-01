Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis December 1-7 November 17-23 - 1

For a special week ahead — ARTSweek, an annual celebration of the local artists and arts organizations whose creativity enriches our community — listen, learn, see it live, and discover even more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

ANNIE JR. the Musical at GCT Billy Allen + the Pollies Cabaret Noel 9 - A Kaleidoscopic Christmas Master Metalsmith - Preston Jackson - A Hidden Culture Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star Winter Artist Mixer

Billy Allen and The Pollies

The Muscle Shoals-based band, who credits Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, and Sade as vocal influences, brings a retro, genre-blurring vibe to a Memphis stage at Minglewood.

Minglewood Hall | December 5

ANNIE JR. the Musical

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Annie Jr. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure in 1930s New York City.

Germantown Community Theatre | December 6 – 22

Cabaret Noel 9: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas

Enjoy an evening of classic and modern Christmas and winter-themed songs, hilarious slapstick humor, and a compilation of some of Memphis' finest entertainers.

TheatreWorks @ the Square | December 6 – 8

Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star

A bluegrass musical with a cast comprised of local performers and musicians, Bright Star transports audiences to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina with a tale of love and redemption.

Bartlett Performing Arts Center | December 6 – 8

Master Metalsmith: Preston Jackson | A Hidden Culture

Preston Jackson has been recognized as the 38th Master Metalsmith of the Metal Museum. His exhibition brings together 16 freestanding sculptures in cast bronze and four paintings that give voice to perspectives previously overlooked by history books.

Metal Museum | On view through January 26, 2025

Winter Artist Mixer

Are you a Memphis creative? Join for an evening of connection with Memphis arts leaders and fellow creatives who are working together to uplift and strengthen our city’s vibrant arts and culture. This is your chance to build meaningful relationships, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Art Bar at Crosstown Arts | December 3, 5 pm