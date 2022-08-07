Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Watch a magical performance at Germantown Community Theatre, witness War on the Catwalk, and learn to sew your new favorite skirt this week in Memphis. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Evy Allen

Germantown Community Theatre presents Puffs, a fun-filled, magical show for anyone who’s never been destined to save the world. Follow the Puffs through seven years at a certain magical school with a certain evil-conquering boy wizard. This lighthearted and hilarious show is perfect for the Harry Potter fanatic who’s a Hufflepuff at heart!

Germantown Community Theatre | August 7

× Expand Shamika Blocker

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to view Black Love Live “Under the Stars.” Featuring performances by Courtney Little, J. Buck, and Gerald Richardson, this concert experience is dedicated to educators and benefits the Love a Little Foundation.

Overton Park Shell | August 7

× Expand Murray and Peter Present Events

Calling all queens! Get ready for War on the Catwalk at Orpheum Memphis, featuring drag queens from around the world. Don’t miss this fabulous live performance where all ages are welcome.

Orpheum Theatre | August 7

× Expand Fiber Arts Shop

Learn to sew with Whitney Wiggs at Arrow Creative. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to learn a new skill, you can walk away from this class with a hand-made maxi skirt and the skills to add pockets to any outfit you own!

Arrow Creative | August 10

× Expand Lelanie Foster for the New York Times

Folk All Y’all presents Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Rissi Palmer. Featured in Rolling Stone and The New York Times, Rissi's rich southern sound is a mix of country, jazz, folk, rock, and pop that you don't want to miss.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts | August 13