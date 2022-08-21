Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Start the week with an explosive musical performance, celebrate the dog days of summer, watch your stories on the stage, enjoy filmmaking festivities, and see a fresh new show at Playhouse on the Square in town this week. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Kick-off Creative Aging’s Senior Arts Series with an explosion of sound and big band energy! With a 17-piece band playing swing, jazz, rock, standard ballads, movie and TV themes, Latin, and Blues, there's music for everyone—young and old—to enjoy.

Theatre Memphis | August 24

As August comes to a close, the dog days of summer are upon us. Celebrate the last days of summer with the Metal Museum at their final Whet Thursday event of the season. In honor of the dog days, visitors are invited to bring their furry friends to join in the riverfront festivities.

Metal Museum | August 25

Playback Memphis invites the audience to share their stories about the city and watch their experiences played back on stage at a special performance of Memphis Matters. Following the performance, join cast members in a moment of reflection and dialogue for community well-being and social healing.

Playback Memphis and TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church | August 27

Calling all students and aspiring youth filmmakers. Indie Memphis presents an all-day film festival just for you! Join fellow filmmakers for a day of filmmaking workshops, short film screenings, and a special presentation from Memphis’ own Hollywood filmmaker, Craig Brewer.

Indie Memphis and the Halloran Centre | August 27

Playhouse on the Square presents the region’s first professional production of Something Rotten! Watch Shakespeare rivals Nick and Nigel Bottom as they prepare to outshine history’s greatest playwright with the help of a soothsayer and a musical about eggs. See Something Rotten while it's fresh! This award-winning show is a love letter to the theater that you don’t want to miss.

Playhouse on the Square | August 21 - September 18