Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, hear the extraordinary talent of Jocelyn Gould, practice your figure drawing skills, discover hidden gems from Memphis' music history, attend an exhibit opening, and see stories come to life. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Crosstown Arts

Modern Masters Jazz Series: Jocelyn Gould with the Ted Ludwig Trio

Get ready to be blown away by the extraordinary talent of Jocelyn Gould, the 2021 JUNO Award winner who is taking the jazz world by storm! Her joyful energy and unparalleled passion for music have mesmerized audiences worldwide, forging an undeniable connection with each listener. Drawing inspiration from jazz legends like Wes Montgomery, Grant Green, Joe Pass, and Kenny Burrell, Jocelyn has weaved their influences into her unique musical style that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts | Tuesday, August 8

× Expand Brooks Museum

Figure Drawing

Figure Drawing is back at the Brooks! This incredible opportunity allows artists of all levels to hone their skills in capturing the human form at this esteemed art museum. Guided by a talented local artist, the sessions will feature captivating nude or clothed models, offering participants a chance to master drawing both styles. Participants can bring their own drawing supplies but no charcoal or pastels.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Wednesday, August 9

× Expand WYXR

WYXR Stereo Session #11: Bettye Crutcher – “Long As You Love Me (I'll Be Alright)"

Let the music move you at WYXR's monthly hi-fi album listening parties, where you can delve into hidden gems of Memphis music and the cult favorites that have been overlooked but are absolute treasures. In this session, explore Bettye Crutcher's soulful masterpiece that blends folk-inspired decadence into a soulful symphony.

Memphis Listening Lab | Wednesday, August 9

× Expand Buckman Performing Arts Center

Gallery Opening Botanical Dreams featuring New Works by Janet Weed Beaver & Melanie Beaver

There is new artwork to explore at the Levy Gallery, featuring works from the mother-daughter duo Janet Weed Beaver and Melanie Beaver. Stop by for the reception, open to the public, to celebrate the first exhibition of the 2023-2024 season.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | Friday, August 11

× Expand Playback Memphis

Memphis Matters

See personal stories come to life without a script. At Memphis Matters shows you become an essential part of the performance. Guests can share their reflections, moments, or stories—whether lighthearted, funny, moving, or difficult. The talented Playback Memphis Ensemble will then bring those stories to life with care, creativity, and compassion, creating a powerful connection between the tellers, audience, and performers.

TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church | Saturday, August 12