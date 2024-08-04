Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand Cara Greenstein ARTSmemphis August 4-10

From enthralling live music to exclusive VIP experiences, you can’t help falling in love with the Memphis arts scene this week. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Modern Masters Jazz Series: Jon Cowherd and The Ted Ludwig Trio

Join composer, arranger, and keyboardist Jon Cowherd and the acclaimed Ted Ludwig Trio for a hot evening of smooth sounds. Cowherd’s compelling original works combined with the stylings of these New Orleans stalwarts make for a concert to savor and remember. Student discounts available.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | August 7th, 7:30 - 9:00pm

Brad Birkedahl - Elvis Tribute Concert

Kick-off Elvis celebrations with this unique homage. Experience iconic music in a new way with Brad Birkedahl’s moving interpretations of classic hits and deep cuts from Elvis’ catalog. Food and drink will be for sale, and outside refreshments are also welcome. General admission and VIP tables of 4 are available.

The Circuit Playhouse | August 8th, 7:00 - 10:00pm

Windham Hill Pianist Liz Story

Experience the magic of Grammy Nominee Liz Story, one of Windham Hill’s most prolific and popular recording artists. Composer and solo performer Story has been combining classical genres with contemporary jazz to create her own sound for 40 years.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | August 8th, 8:00 - 9:30pm

Elvis Week Backstage Experience Tours

See where Elvismania began! Get an inside look at the venue that saw the 1954 debut of Elvis Presley and the birth of rock and roll. This backstage tour of the Overton Park Shell takes attendees from the W.C. Handy era to the current variety of musical acts that concert-goers enjoy today.

Overton Park Shell | August 9th - August 17th

Tours offered daily at 12:00pm, 2:00pm, and 5:30pm

Bracelets, Bangles & Cuffs: 1948-2024

Take a look at the evolution and expression of this jewelry form in a curated collection of over 90 different contemporary bracelets. The artists use a variety of techniques and materials to create pieces that convey personal, political, and cultural messages and are so much more than just decoration for the wrist.

Metal Museum | On view now through November 17th